Kell Brook has fired another warning shot at Amir Khan ahead of their long-awaited grudge match.

'The Special One' will step inside the ring with Bolton boxer Khan on February 19.

Brook has put himself through a gruelling training camp in Fuerteventura on the Canary Islands to get himself in shape to box his bitter rival.

And the 35-year-old, fighting out of Sheffield, has warned his fellow Brit he 'can't wait' to punch him in the face.

Brook told iFL TV: "I don't know if I hate him - that's a strong word - but I'm close to the hate side.

"I really dislike the man and I really can't wait to punch his face in.

"I can't wait to get my knuckles to the nearest point of the gloves and drill it straight into his face."

It comes after Khan confirmed that he will retire after the fight during an Instagram live stream last week.

Khan revealed he will hang up his gloves 'after I knock Kell Brook out'.

But despite Khan's recent admission, Brook insists he hasn't even thought about the future yet.

He added: "I think a lot of people want me to say I'm going to retire.

"Conor Benn's been mentioned, Mayweather's been saying that he wants the winner, Danny Garcia's been saying that he wants the winner, Keith Thurman's getting active again.

"I think my mojo's back sat here right now. I feel young, I feel fresh, I feel good, but you known obviously this fight is on my mind you know.

"Obviously many inexperienced fighters make the mistake in this game of overlooking fighters and looking for the next fights rather than the fight that's in front of them so I'm just focused on Khan for this fight.

"Am I going to retire? Let's see how I'm feeling, whether I've got that buzz after hearing all them in Manchester screaming and cheering, when the first bell rings and whenever the last bell rings, what emotions are going to be going through me directly straight after the fight. Let's just wait and see.

"But like I said I don't know. I'm feeling great so what else am I going to do? If I'm feeling like I'm feeling now, what's the point of just hanging them up because what else am I going to do?

"This is all I know, this is all I've ever done since I was nine years old, it's the only thing I'm very good at, so let's wait and see."

