Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'make contact' over 46 G/A star Conte also wanted at Inter

Tottenham have made contact over signing Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The 29-year-old has barely kicked a ball this season, and it now looks like his United career is coming to an end.

What is the latest news involving Lingard?

Lingard, who was once described as being "unique" by Michael Carrick, is out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer and now appears set for a free transfer.

He is yet to make a start in the Premier League this term, having been overlooked by both Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, so it is no surprise that the £18m-rated attacking midfielder sees his future elsewhere.

In terms of potential destinations, north London certainly looks to be a possibility. According to ESPN, Tottenham are interested in signing Lingard at the end of the season when his deal expires.

The same report states that Barcelona, AC Milan and other clubs from the Premier League are also keen on the Englishman with 46 Premier League goal contributions, so Antonio Conte's side could face some serious competition.

What has O'Rourke said about Lingard to Tottenham?

O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are indeed trying to sign Lingard and that he would be a good signing for them.

Speaking to GMS, the transfer insider said: "They've obviously made contact with his representatives to register an interest. He'd be a good free signing for Tottenham in the summer."

Should Lingard join Tottenham?

You would suspect that Lingard will get more opportunities at Tottenham than what he is currently getting at United, with reports last year suggesting that Conte wanted him at Inter Milan.

Presently, the England international is having to compete against Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. The first two of that trio have cost the Red Devils a fortune, with the club forking out £140.7m on Fernandes and Sancho in total (via BBC Sport).

Understandably, there is going to be pressure to play them regardless of form, leaving someone like Lingard in a difficult predicament.

It is not a certainty that Lingard will walk into Tottenham's XI, with Conte having the likes of Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura to call upon for those attacking positions. But with the Italian making it clear that he needs reinforcements, perhaps he feels he can give Lingard opportunities.

Ultimately, with Tottenham competing to get into the Champions League and being one of the top teams in England, you can see the appeal. But if Lingard wants guaranteed minutes, he may need to look elsewhere.

