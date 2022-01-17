Next Everton manager: 47% win-rate gaffer 'left-field option' for Goodison Park job

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Everton could move for Rudi Garcia if they fail to secure their top managerial targets following the sacking of Rafael Benitez.

The club confirmed over the weekend that they had moved the Spaniard on after a dismal run of form.

What’s the latest with Everton?

They have essentially been in freefall.

Under the management of Benitez, they have gone on a dismal run of just one win in 13 games, and were beaten 2-1 by Norwich City over the weekend.

Norwich went into the game bottom of the table but strengthened their own survival hopes with a huge victory.

Everton are now 16th in the Premier League, just six points clear of the drop zone, and there is a very real prospect that they could be dragged into a relegation battle if their form doesn’t improve.

As a result, they have taken the step of relieving Benitez of his duties and are subsequently hunting for his potential replacement.

Reports have linked them with a move to appoint former manager Roberto Martinez, while Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has also been touted as a potential target.

The Toffees may need to move quickly to secure their next boss before their next game, with the club set to take on Aston Villa this weekend, before an FA Cup clash with Brentford and another Premier League game against Newcastle United.

The game against the Magpies may end up being key, with Eddie Howe’s side currently in the relegation zone.

And Jones has suggested that Garcia could be a target if the club fail to appoint either Martinez or Rooney.

The 57-year-old was touted as a possible target for Manchester United before they appointed Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager, as he is currently out of work after leaving Lyon in 2021.

Indeed, Jones claims that he did get down to the final stages of negotiations over moving to Old Trafford.

He has primarily enjoyed success in France and guided Lille to the Ligue 1 title in the 2010/11 season, while he also took Marseille to the Europa League final in 2017/18.

What did Jones say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I think if you want a left-field option then Rudi Garcia is one that could come onto the radar if the obvious paths are blocked. It's interesting that he got down to the late stages in negotiations with Man United when they were looking to appoint a manager and Rangnick got the job."

Would Garcia be a good option?

He’s available.

There is nothing to say that the club have to jump in feet first when it comes to appointing their next permanent manager and they could realistically look to appoint an interim boss before undertaking an extensive search for Benitez’s successor in the summer.

Everton do need to find a way to climb the table, though, and Garcia has some pretty tantalising credentials.

Indeed, at his most recent job, with Lyon, he guided them to the semi-finals of the Champions League, beating both Juventus and Manchester City along the way.

Throughout his managerial career, he has racked up a win rate of 47%, and he would undoubtedly be an intriguing option in the Goodison Park dugout.

