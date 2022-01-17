FIFA 22 FUT: Leaks Reveal Prime Nemanja Vidic and Kaka Coming To Ultimate Team via SBC

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many in the gaming industry are loving FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and they will be over the moon to hear that Prime Icon Nemanja Vidic and Kaka are coming to FIFA 22 FUT via squad building challenges very soon.

The two footballers have had great careers and now they are both retired, they are seen as legends of the game.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is a great game mode and this year, the developers EASPORTFIFA have added the most special cards ever in this latest game in the franchise.

There are an abundance of Prime Icon SBC's and we cannot wait to see the Vidic and Kaka SBC released in the near future.

Leaks Reveal Prime Nemanja Vidic and Kaka Coming To FIFA 22 Ultimate Team via SBC

As those who have been in the FIFA community for a while will know, squad building challenges have become a huge part of Ultimate Team, and it is a great chance for players to receive packs, kits, coins and special players.

All you have to do is make the squads that fit the requirements in the Squad Building Challenges in order to unlock the reward.

Prime Icons are the best versions of the Icon cards that you can get in the game, and most of them are at least 90 rated or higher.

They are massively overpowered as they fit the meta massively and they also cost millions of coins on the transfer market, so if you manage to pack one you are in massive luck.

Reliable leaker Donk Trading is one of the first to report the latest promos or players coming to the game and Donk Trading has revealed that the Prime Icon Vidic and Kaka Squad Building Challenges are coming to FUT very soon. They could even go live during the week of the 17th January 2022.

Prime Icon SBC's normally cost hundreds of thousands of coins to complete, but it is worth it as you can earn the player for a lot less than they go for on the market. Typically it takes around six-eight squad building challenges to complete, and it will be the same for both Vidic and Kaka when their SBC's are released.

