Wolves transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Adama Traore replacement amid £3m development

Wolverhampton Wanderers have identified Estoril winger Chiquinho as Adama Traore's replacement, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Traore has been linked with an imminent exit amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur and it seems as though Wolves are wasting no time in securing a potential successor for the Spain international.

What is the latest news involving Chiquinho?

According to The Athletic, Bruno Lage's charges are set to sign Portugal Under-21 international forward Chiquinho after agreeing a fee in the region of £3 million with Estoril.

The report states that the 21-year-old will arrive on a long-term deal, becoming Wolves' first addition of the January transfer window.

Chiquinho was originally on the books of reigning Primeira Liga champions Sporting Lisbon during his youth but joined the Canarinhos back in July 2019 in search of regular game time.

Despite making his first-team debut last term, it's the current campaign that has really served as the youngster's breakout season.

In 20 appearances across all competitions, Chiquinho has scored four goals and provided six assists, highlighting his truly top-class potential.

With Traore appearing to edge ever closer to the Molineux exit door, Jones has revealed the Midlands outfit are viewing Chiquinho as his natural replacement.

What has Jones said about Chiquinho?

Although the pacey wide-man isn't a household name with a big reputation, the journalist believes Wolves have faith that he can successfully take over the reins should Traore depart.

Jones told GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview: “Yeah, I think that's it (Chiquinho is seen as Traore's replacement).

"They're looking for the fit of player and the profile in that sense, rather than trying to sign a big name that's going to excite everyone because of what they've heard or seen of him before.”

What does this mean for Traore?

News that Chiquinho may be coming in to take Traore's place in the first-team squad could leave large sections of the Wolves supporters feeling excited.

The stocky attacker has had a tricky start to 2021/22, scoring just one goal and failing to register a single assist in his 22 outings to date.

It seemed as though Traore had finally found some consistency after enjoying a stellar 2019/20 campaign when he registered 18 goal contributions, but he's failed to live up to those expectations since.

The Telegraph also recently claimed that Lage wants to sign three players this winter yet is going to have to raise funds himself to finance the deals after the club's owners refused to bankroll any major additions.

Therefore, Traore may be sacrificed in a big-money move to Spurs, allowing the Portuguese tactician to bolster his side in other areas.

