League of Legends Update 12.2: Highest Win Rates in the Mid Lane (Bronze)

The Mid Lane is often the role that can open up the entire map in League of Legends and players always want to know who the best Champions are and who has the highest win rate.

The reason for this is because if one player is dominating another then the Jungler has access to get around the map easier and more safely.

It is also often important that a Mid-Laner can move around the map, and have an impact on other lanes, whilst backing up the Jungler so that they can influence the game.

This article will show which Champions you can have the biggest impact on in your ranked games in Bronze.

Here are the top 10 Champions below:

(10) Viktor

With his high burst and ability to control the lane with quick wave clear this champion is our number 10 on this list.

He seems to be really solid right now with a 52% win rate, and only a 5.2% ban rate. He however struggles against the likes of Lux, Brand, and Anivia. However, he does great against Ryze, Jayce, and Zoe.

(9) Lux

Great wave clear, huge range, and a lot of burst, Lux is number nine.

She is an S+ champion in Bronze, and her 52.09% win rate and 31.8% ban rate prove why she is, not only that but she is the most picked mid-lane in Bronze.

However try to avoid playing Lux against Anivia, Vel’Koz, and Fizz. but if you see Ryze, Lissandra, or Syndra you could see yourself getting an easier win.

(8) Anivia

With her insane wave clear after level 6, plus the ability to come back to life with her passive when up, Anivia earns herself 8th position.

Anivia has a 52.32% win rate and the second smallest ban rate of 1.6% if you see the likes of Ziggs, Vel’Koz, or Brand you might want to avoid picking her. However, Ryze, Lissandra, or Talon could be an easier match-up for you.

(7) Brand

He has an insane amount of damage, as well as a deadly stun if you managed to get hit by it.

His win rate is a solid 52.75% whilst being banned 17.5% of the time, he seems to cause a lot of problems in Bronze, however, if you don’t want to lose with him try to avoid matchups like Vel’Koz, Fizz, and Corki.

As for good matchups, you will want to be against Twisted Fate, Ryze, and Vladimir.

(6) Malzahar

One of the best Champions at pushing and taking towers. He’s very good at controlling Mid Lane.

His win rate is 52.98% whilst only having a 4% ban rate, Malzahar can be incredibly annoying to lane against as he will just simply push you under your tower. However, if you want to beat him try using a champion that can push back just as well, Vel’Koz, Morgana, or Xerath.

Malzahar’s better match-ups are the likes of Ryze, Zoe, and Leblanc.

(5) Kayle

Kayle is fifth on the list, she doesn’t have the most amazing early game, but when she reaches mid to late game she becomes unstoppable.

Her win rate is 53.24% with only a 1.2% ban rate. She tends to do badly against champions like Brand, Morgana, and Xerath. She does very well against Jayce, Galio, and Ziggs.

(4) Teemo

Teemo is excellent in Mid Lane in Bronze, his mushrooms are great for avoiding ganks, as well as his incredibly annoying blind.

Teemo has a 53.40% win rate but a massive 28.1% ban rate, however, Ziggs, Malphite, and Anivia seem to do really well against him, but Teemo does even better against Corki, Zoe, and Kassadin.

(3) Garen

The top 3 of this list are strange ones as they are all Top Lane Champions, which are finding success in the Mid Lane.

Garen has a win rate of 53.51%, while only being banned 4.8% of the time, he however is rarely being picked in this lane. If you wish to beat him try playing Annie, Heimerdinger, and Viktor.

He does really well against Qiyana, Ryze, and Kassadin.

(2) Sett

The second Top Lane Champion is Sett, and his win rate takes him to 54.24% while being banned 14.6% of the time.

Sett Struggles against Corki, Anivia, and Brand. However, he does very well against Qiyana, Syndra, and Ryze.

(1) Mordekaider

Number one on this list is Mordekaiser, he does sometimes see play in the Mid Lane, however, this is very uncommon yet very effective.

Mordekaiser has a very high win rate of 55.35% with a ban rate of 11.3% he struggles against Vel’Koz, Brand, and Cassiopeia, but does very well against Ryze, Twisted Fate, and Irelia.

