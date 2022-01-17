Southampton transfer news: Huge claim emerges on James Ward-Prowse release clause

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook claims that Southampton star James Ward-Prowse does not have a release clause in his contract amid his excellent form for the club.

The midfielder scored one of the best goals of the weekend in the Saints’ 3-1 defeat to Wolves, scoring a free-kick from at least 35 yards that dipped and swerved into the top corner.

What’s the latest with Ward-Prowse?

The midfielder has been central to everything Southampton have been doing this season.

The club are currently 12th in the Premier League table and are well clear of the relegation zone, sitting 11 points above 18th-placed Norwich City.

Ward-Prowse is the club captain and he has been exceptional this season, scoring six goals and laying on five assists in all competitions.

An England international with nine caps, he has recently been linked with Newcastle United but he signed a new five-year contract in August of 2021.

Crook claims that he became the club’s highest-paid player in history but that there is no release clause within the deal that would allow a club to secure his signature for a certain fee; it has, of course, been evidenced that release clauses are impossible to stand in the way of, after Burnley saw Chris Wood join Newcastle.

Ward-Prowse is valued at £28.8m by Transfermarkt, with his performances seeing his value soar, and the midfielder seems set to be staying with the club for the foreseeable future, which will be a major boost to St Mary’s boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

What has Crook said?

He told GiveMeSport: "Interestingly, when he signed that new contract to become the highest-paid player in Southampton's history, there was no release clause in the contract, which surprised me a bit."

How important is Ward-Prowse to Southampton?

Utterly vital.

The midfielder has the captain’s armband and is scoring goals with regularity this season too.

He is a real set-piece threat, as evidenced by that brilliant free-kick at the weekend, and he can knit together defence and attack with his excellent range of passing.

Hasenhuttl has built his midfield around Ward-Prowse’s ability and he has paid him back, with Saints enjoying a fine season without any real threat of relegation.

He has captained the club with distinction and losing him would be a huge blow; the fact that he has no release clause is bound to be a huge boost to Southampton.

