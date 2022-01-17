Next Everton manager: 'Common ground' for Moshiri & Kenwright over 'out of this world' boss

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Everton chairman Bill Kenwright and part-owner Farhad Moshiri may be able to find some “common ground” over the potential appointment of Wayne Rooney as manager.

The club are looking for a new boss after sacking Rafael Benitez over the weekend after a dismal run of form.

What’s the latest with Everton?

The Toffees were beaten 2-1 by Norwich City in a result that signalled the end of Benitez’s reign at the club.

The Spaniard was only appointed in June, meaning he lasted a mere seven months in the Goodison Park hotseat.

It is little surprise that he was sacked, either, with Everton essentially in freefall amid a run in which they have struggled to buy a win.

The Toffees have only recorded one victory in 13 games, with that coming against Arsenal, and the defeat to Norwich at the weekend has threatened to pull them into the relegation quagmire.

They are now just six points ahead of the drop zone and are in the kind of form that usually leads to relegation.

As a result, they desperately need to find a new boss quickly if they are to turn their form around and start climbing the Premier League table.

The club have been linked with the potential reappointment of Roberto Martinez, who spent three years in charge between 2013 and 2016.

But Rooney has also been touted as a potential appointment, amid the excellent work he is doing at Derby County.

The club have been deducted a total of 21 points due to breaches of the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules, per The Guardian, but they have a fighting chance of survival due to a number of excellent results.

Indeed, Jamie Redknapp has claimed the job he is doing at the club is "out of this world".

Derby are unbeaten in their last five games and are eight points off 21st-placed Reading and safety.

And Jones believes that Rooney may be seen as an excellent appointment by both Kenwright and Moshiri, as the latter commonly prizes a “star name”.

What’s Jones said?

He told GiveMeSport: "Moshiri always wants that star name. And that's why maybe they could find some common ground with someone like Rooney because it ticks both boxes."

Would Rooney be a good appointment?

It should be said here that he’s only managed Derby at senior level, but the work he is doing at the club is nothing short of remarkable.

The club have been dealt a genuinely awful hand but they have a real chance of survival if their form continues.

Rooney would also surely go down well with fans if he was appointed.

He had two spells at the club as a player and knows what it means to play and thrive for Everton; something that has been sorely lacking among certain players in the squad this season.

While it would be something of a risk, given how short his CV is, he would be an excellent, forward-thinking appointment.

