Newcastle transfer news: Toon 'ramp up interest' in £28m star, deal could happen this week

Newcastle United have 'really ramped up their interest' in Diego Carlos by submitting a £28million bid to bring him to St James' Park, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Magpies have already forked out £12million to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and secured Chris Wood's services after activating his £25million release clause, but it appears they will not be the only arrivals on Tyneside this month.

What's the latest news involving Carlos?

Newcastle are reportedly growing in optimism over being able to sign Sevilla central defender Carlos, with it even suggested the club are hoping to tie up a deal this week.

Sky Sports revealed that Newcastle are continuing to push to sign Carlos and submitted a bid last week.

It comes after Newcastle saw an initial offer rejected by his La Liga employers just a matter of days into 2022.

According to The Sun, Carlos has become Magpies head coach Eddie Howe's top defensive target after failing to tempt Lille into selling Sven Botman.

The report claims Sevilla are looking to recoup upwards of £30million for the centre-half and Newcastle are close to reaching that figure.

Speaking on BT Sport Score, via the Express, European football expert Andy Brassell suggested Carlos has been offered a 'potentially life-changing' contract.

What has Alex Crook said about Carlos?

Crook believes Newcastle have upped the ante in their pursuit of 6 ft 1 Brazilian defender Carlos.

The journalist claims the Magpies' improved bid falls just shy of £30million.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "They've really ramped up their interest in Diego Carlos with that second bid of £28million."

Why are Newcastle interested in signing Carlos?

Newcastle have the second-worst defensive record in the Premier League, so it is clear they need to strengthen their backline options if they want to survive the relegation dogfight they currently find themselves in.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Carlos has only failed to feature in one La Liga fixture since the campaign got underway and that was due to suspension.

Having won the Europa League during his time with Sevilla and also clinched Olympic gold with Brazil last year, Carlos knows a thing or two about winning silverware, which is clearly the end goal for the richest club in world football.

Despite being a central defender, the 28-year-old has shown he possesses a threat in the opposition's penalty area by finding the back of the net 11 times over the course of his club career.

