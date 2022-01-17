Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'definitely want to get rid' of £200k p/w record-breaker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook reckons that Tottenham are desperate to get rid of Tanguy Ndombele but thinks they might struggle to find a buyer.

Ndombele, who's made just one Premier League start in the last three months, has been strongly linked with a move away from North London this month, although his wages could prove an issue.

What's the latest news with Ndombele?

For whatever reason, it simply isn't working out at Tottenham for the Frenchman.

Keeping in line with almost his entire Spurs career, this season has been a disaster for the £34.2m rated midfielder. In truth, he's hardly had a look in, but when he does get a rare chance, he doesn't seem bothered enough to make the most of it.

One of those rare opportunities came against Morecambe earlier this month. But instead of showing that he's a class above the League One outfit, Tottenham's record-signing hardly looked a cut above the third-tier opponents, let alone his teammates. To add insult to injury, Ndombele was substituted with Antonio Conte's side trailing and was booed off by his own fans, who were unhappy with the amount of time he was taking to leave the pitch.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

He was then axed from the squad that were beaten by Chelsea three days later and has been forced to train alone following the incident against Morecambe.

According to outlet El Nacional, both PSG and Barcelona have an interest in the 25-year-old, while Napoli have also been linked.

And Crook believes that Tottenham are hoping to get the £200,000 per-week midfielder off their wage bill.

Full reaction on The Football Terrace as Aston Villa complete TWO-GOAL COMEBACK vs Man United!

What did Crook say about Ndombele?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Ndombele, they definitely want to get rid of, but they're not exactly queuing around the block for him."

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Is Ndombele Tottenham's worst ever signing?

With every passing week, it's becoming harder and harder to defend him. Ndombele is far from the worst player who's ever played for Tottenham, in fact, in terms of technical ability, he's up there with the very best to have graced the White Hart Lane or Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turf.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

But pound for pound, considering he cost £63m, which is £20m more than they've ever paid for a player in their entire history, he's definitely up there. Even forgetting how little he's produced on the pitch, moments like against Morecambe, certainly don't help his case to avoid intense scrutiny.

News Now - Sport News