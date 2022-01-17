Elland Road injury news: Promising update on when Phillips & Cooper could return for Leeds

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United duo Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper could return to action as soon as next month, according to Daily Mirror journalist David Anderson.

Phillips and Cooper were forced off during the Whites' stalemate with Brentford last month and neither men have featured since.

What's the latest news involving Phillips and Cooper?

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa revealed he was expecting Phillips and Cooper to be out of action until March due to their respective hamstring injuries.

That means both have missed clashes against Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Burnley and back-to-back encounters with West Ham United so far.

However, The Athletic's Leeds correspondent Phil Hay has given Whites fans hope that Phillips will be back ahead of schedule after suggesting the club are 'quietly hopeful' the 19-cap England international will be back in contention ahead of Bielsa's initial prediction.

Bielsa had hinted he would dip into the transfer market if he felt his side could not cope without the likes of Phillips and Cooper in the side, but it has been quiet on that front at Elland Road as there have been no arrivals since the window opened for business at the turn of the year.

Phillips has made 15 outings so far this season, while captain Cooper has enjoyed one more appearance than his team-mate.

What has David Anderson said about Phillips and Cooper?

Anderson has revealed there have been whispers around Elland Road that Phillips and Cooper could be back before we move into March.

The journalist insists it is highly unlikely that either of the duo will be able to return substantially ahead of schedule, but he has hinted their recovery period is going well.

Anderson told GIVEMESPORT: "Bielsa keeps talking about March at the earliest for those two, although some people at the club seem to think that's maybe unnaturally gloomy.

"They think there may be a chance they could be back maybe a little bit before that."

How have Leeds coped without the duo?

Leeds have picked up six points from a possible 15 since Phillips and Cooper headed onto the treatment table.

A 3-2 win over West Ham United, courtesy of a Jack Harrison hat-trick at the London Stadium, allowed Bielsa's charges to rack up back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time this season.

As a result, the Whites are now nine points clear of the relegation zone ahead of a big clash with 19th-placed Newcastle United on Saturday.

