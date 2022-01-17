Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The who's who of the footballing world all tuned in this evening as FIFA's The Best awards took place.

The award ceremony, which would normally play host to the finest glitz and glamour the global governing body could muster, was held virtually from FIFA HQ in Zurich with no guests in attendance.

With the current state of global travel restrictions, FIFA acted early to declare their ceremony a virtual only event as they crowned the best footballers in the world.

It was a busy night with a number of awards, including Fifa Men’s Player, Fifa Women’s Player, Fifa Men’s Coach, Fifa Women’s Coach, Fifa Men’s Goalkeeper, Fifa Women’s Goalkeeper and the Puskas Award, to be handed out.

FIFA also named their FIFPro World XI in the process.

However, the big award on the night was always going to be the men's best player with Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and the inevitable Lionel Messi all in the running for the prestigious honour.

Robert Lewandowski crowned the best player in the world at The Best FIFA awards

After the controversy of the Ballon d'Or left many with a sour taste in their mouths, fans from across the globe tuned in to see if FIFA's version would end any differently.

They got their wish as Bayern Munich's prolific Pole took home all the gold as he pipped Messi and Salah to the award.

It seems only apt that Lewandowski, the last man to win the award in 2020, should be named the king of the castle once again after a mind-boggling year that saw him breaking records for fun.

After the disappointment of missing out on the Ballon d'Or, you can be sure that Lewandowski will be over the moon that his incredible year is being given the credit it well and truly deserves.

More to follow...



