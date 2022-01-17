Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Best FIFA awards took place in Zurich on Monday night as the very best of the best in the football world were honoured.

The ceremony was held almost entirely vitally with only a few guests allowed in the studio to announce the winners of the various awards.

Due to global health restrictions, FIFA had no choice but to downgrade their glitzy ceremony to a sound stage event.

That, however, does not take anything away from the prestige that comes with winning an award on the night and you can be sure that the triumphant few will remember the occasion for many year to come.

Among a myriad of honours across all formats of the game, FIFA also crowned the best women's coach of 2021.

Chelsea coach Emma Hayes deservedly clinched the award after a stellar year that saw her stock sky-rocket in the beautiful game.

Hayes has regularly demonstrated her encyclopaedic knowledge of the game during regular punditry appearances but it was the way in which she lead her Chelsea side over the course of the year.

The west-London side roared to yet another Women's Super League title and came agonisingly coach to being crowned the champions of Europe, missing out to Barcelona in May.

However, Hayes had more than done enough to be named the best women's coach in the world but it seems that she was the last one expecting to win it.

Upon the announcement of her name, Hayes' jaw dropped in disbelief.

It was a truly wholesome reaction from an incredibly deserving winner after all her hard work as one of the true champions of the women's game paid off.

What a lovely moment - congratulations, Emma.

Hayes' is only going to get better over the coming years and, after tonight, she really does have the world of football at her feet.

Elsewhere, it turned out to be a clean sweep for Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel was named the best mens coach as well.

It is safe to say that both sides are in safe hands at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea securing the coaching double.

