Next Everton manager: 36 y/o boss with 'star factor' perfect for Kenwright and Moshiri

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that Wayne Rooney's "star factor" would make him appeal to Farhad Moshiri as the Everton owner begins his search for a new manager.

Just six-and-a-half months into Rafael Benitez's reign at Goodison Park, the Spaniard was sacked by Moshiri less than 24 hours after the Toffees were beaten by previously rock-bottom Norwich.

What's the latest news at Everton?

For the sixth time in just five-and-a-half years, the Merseyside outfit are searching for another permanent manager following their wretched form under Benitez. Given his Liverpool connections, it almost felt like he was destined to fail, but not even the most pessimistic Everton supporter would have envisaged they'd be on five victories heading into the end of January.

Their 2-1 defeat at Norwich leaves them just six points above the relegation-zone, meaning they'll want someone appointed as quickly as possible to avoid their situation getting any worse.

According to The Athletic, former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who's currently managing Belgium, has been offered the job, although the Sun believe that Rooney is also on Moshiri's list.

Furthermore, the 36-year-old, who scored 28 goals in 117 appearances for the Toffees as a teenager, would find it hard to turn down the vacancy at Goodison Park, but is currently "happy" and "focused" on the job he's doing at Derby.

At this current moment, Martinez is the red-hot favourite to replace Benitez in the dugout, but Jones believes that Rooney, who currently earns £90,000 per-week at Derby, returning to Stanley Park would also make sense.

What did Jones say about Rooney?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's logical in a sense that he's an emerging coach, he's got the Everton links and for Moshiri, he's got that star factor."

Is Rooney likely to leave Derby?

Rooney will no doubt has aspirations of one day managing in the Premier League, but given the current situation at Derby, he would surely find it difficult to jump ship at this stage.

Not only has Rooney had to deal with non-stop setbacks off the pitch, he's finally got Derby into a position where they could do the unthinkable and avoid relegation despite being deducted 21 points.

The Rams are one of the form sides in the Championship and moved to within eights points of safety following another monumental victory over Sheffield United on Saturday. Therefore, despite his previous connections with Everton, it would take a serious change of heart for Rooney to swap Pride Park for Goodison Park in the coming days.

