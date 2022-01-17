Molineux transfer news: Huge update reveals Wolves' price-tag for Adama Traore

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are open to offloading Adama Traore for a fee of £20million amid strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

Traore headed to Molineux in a then-club record £18million deal three-and-a-half years ago, but it appears his days on the club's books may be numbered.

What's the latest news involving Traore?

Traore finally broke his goalscoring duck by finding the back of the net for the first time this season to wrap up Wolves' 3-1 victory over Southampton at the weekend.

That could turn out to be the final time he gets his name on the scoresheet while wearing a Wolves shirt as it has been revealed ‘there’s confidence that a deal can be done’ to take Traore to Spurs before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

The Times have confirmed that Spurs are in talks over a £20million deal which would see Traore make the move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The report suggests the north London club's head coach Antonio Conte wants to potentially convert Traore into a right wing-back after deciding Brighton & Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey would be too expensive and Emerson Royal, who only made the £25.8million move from Barcelona in August, does not fit the bill.

Enter Giveaway

Conte and managing director Fabio Paratici have made Traore a top target and it appears the winger is keen to join the Italians as he reportedly wants to play under Conte.

What has Alex Crook said about Traore?

Crook has revealed that Wolves are open to letting Traore depart Molineux if the right offer comes along before the deadline passes.

Full reaction on The Football Terrace as Aston Villa complete TWO-GOAL COMEBACK vs Man United!

The talkSPORT journalist is also aware of the figure it would take Spurs - or other suitors - to prise the 25-year-old away from his current employers.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "£20million was the figure that was mentioned to me that Wolves would be willing to sell him for."

Why are Wolves willing to allow Traore to leave?

Traore has entered the final 18 months of his £43,000-per-week contract at Wolves and, with every transfer window which passes, his transfer value is diminishing.

The Athletic's Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers has insisted the club will not be forced into selling the eight-cap Spain international but admitted it is unlikely he will be allowed to enter the final 12 months of his deal.

Spiers also suggested talks over a fresh agreement have reached an impasse due to Traore, who has made 153 appearances since joining from Middlesbrough, believing he should be among the highest-earners at Molineux.

It is understood that Fosun, the club's owners, are reluctantly ready to sell Traore after failing to tie him down to a new contract.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News