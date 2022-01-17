Crystal Palace transfer news: Big claim emerges on Patrick Vieira landing 71-cap huge name

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace will be looking at whether it is financially possible to end Aaron Ramsey's Juventus hell by welcoming him to Selhurst Park this month, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Suitors have been put on red alert after Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed Ramsey will be leaving the club during the January transfer window.

What's the latest news involving Ramsey?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Calciomercato, Palace are in pole position to sign Ramsey after being locked in continuous negotiations over the weekend.

The report suggests the 71-cap Wales international is seeking a return to the Premier League after being deemed surplus to requirements by Juventus.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira, who was appointed last July, failed to take the opportunity to quash rumours linking Ramsey with a switch to Selhurst Park last week.

Instead, the 45-year-old described the former Arsenal man as 'terrific' and revealed 'I like the player'.

The Welshman has made just 70 appearances since penning a £400,000-per-week contract to join Juventus in 2019.

What has Michael Bridge said about Ramsey?

Bridge believes seeing Ramsey join Palace before the end of the transfer window is not out of the question.

The Sky Sports reporter understands that Vieira is aiming to strengthen his options in the middle of the park ahead of the deadline passing.

However, with Wilfried Zaha being the Eagles' highest-earner - on a deal worth £130,000-per-week - Bridge feels the south Londoners will be looking into whether they can afford to meet Ramsey's financial demands.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I wouldn't completely rule out Aaron Ramsey to Palace.

"I know they're looking for a midfielder but, I think, financially they'll have to look at that."

Who is competing with Palace for Ramsey's signature?

Newcastle United, Everton, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United have also been listed as admirers of Ramsey, along with West Ham United, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Everton, so Palace are facing stiff competition in their pursuit of the 31-year-old.

Burnley were the first side to strengthen their interest but it appears Ramsey will not be heading to Turf Moor after rejecting an approach by the Clarets in the early stages of the transfer window.

While Ramsey has clearly struggled since heading to Serie A, Premier League clubs are still taking a shine to him after previously making 262 appearances in the English top flight.

He has shown he has amazing pedigree by getting his hands on a host of trophies throughout his career as well, including three FA Cups and the Italian top flight title.

