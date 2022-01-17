League of Legends: LEC Week 1 Day 2 Round-up

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With day one out of the way, day two commenced at the League of Legends European Championships (LEC) and many more exciting games played out in front of the world for all to see.

Day 2 was jam-packed with many exciting games. There were a couple of big clashes, as we saw the super team, Team Vitality play against Fnatic, as well as an incredibly long 55-minute game, Day 2 was a lot closer than Day 1.

With this being said, let’s take a look at Day 2 results:

League of Legends LEC Day 2

Rogue (w) vs Misfits

The opening match of day 2 seemed all so simple for Rogue, as they made Misfits an easy task.

Rogue absolutely dominated Misfits with a 7k gold lead as well as 16 kills to 8, Rogue also took down 9 whilst Misfits only managed 3.

EXCEL v Team BDS (w)

Game 2 was a clash between EXCEL and the new boys, which led to BDS’s first victory in the LEC.

This game was very close throughout, but BDS edged EXCEL out with a 4k gold lead, which seems huge but only happened due to how the game ended.

SK Gaming (w) v MAD Lions

If you missed the game between SK Gaming and MAD Lions then you missed an incredible game.

The game was a 55-minute kill-fest, whilst being completely back and forwards between the two teams it could have gone either way.

MAD Lions vs SK Gaming was insane! Despite the fact that MAD Lions looked completely dominant and won all lanes apart from Mid-lane, SK Gaming managed to take a surprise but well-deserved win despite the fact that they should have been dominated.



G2 (w) v Astralis

Game 4 was a dominant victory from G2, and they showed signs of their old selves here.

BrokenBlade was completely unstoppable, and no one could even challenge him in a 1v1, this was a straightforward win for G2 as they took down 9 towers only losing one and claiming 2 Baron Kills.

Vitality v Fnatic (w)

‘Match of the Week’ is what this game was labelled, as we saw the two favourites clash with each other.

What a game this one was, so incredibly close!

Fnatic managed to come out on top despite trailing throughout the whole game, the game was concluded with a decisive team fight that Fnatic of course won, as they stormed into the base of Vitality and ended the game.

With this victory, it meant that Fnatic was now 2-0 whilst the other favourites were 0-2.

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

You can find all of the latest League of Legends News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News