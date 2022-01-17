Newcastle transfer news: Magpies can fund deal for £58.5m attacker with 6 UCL goals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

"Watch this space" was talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook's response when asked whether Newcastle could sign Antony Martial this month.

Newcastle have already signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood but are still looking for further additions before the window closes on 31 January.

What's the latest news with Martial?

The Frenchman has been a key player for United at times during his seven-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, but since the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, he's hardly had a look in.

Martial has made just four starts overall and hasn't featured in the Premier League since the victory over Arsenal back in early December. Furthermore, Ralf Rangnick revealed that he refused to be on the bench for United's draw with Aston Villa on Saturday, although the attacker has since responded to those claims by saying he would "never refuse" to play for the club.

The Red Devils have already rejected an approach from Sevilla for Martial, but Newcastle are also keen on adding the 32-cap France international to their squad this month. And Crook reckons that the North East giants could definitely afford some of his £250,000 per-week wages.

What did Crook say about Martial?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He's on massive wages at Man United, so if they let him go out on loan, the loaning club will have to pay the bulk of his wages, which limits his options.

"I don't think Sevilla for example, could afford that. Newcastle probably could, so watch this space."

Would Martial sign for Newcastle?

For someone who's a regular in the France squad and has played more than 250 times for Man United, Martial probably didn't envisage Newcastle being spoken about as his next club when he does eventually leave Old Trafford.

But given his precarious position at United and Newcastle's need for forward players after Callum Wilson's injury, it could prove a match made in heaven.

Martial, once valued at £58.5m by Transfermarkt, can play in more than one position having played both out wide and through the middle for United, while he has a proven goalscoring record in the top-flight, with 56 goals in less than 180 games and has added six in the Champions League.

Therefore, at this stage of his career, a short-term loan spell at Newcastle until the end of the season could prove the perfect therapy for Martial to regain his confidence and improve his game-time, while not having to move too far away from his current home.

