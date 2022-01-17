Tottenham injury news: Promising update on Cristian Romero's Spurs return

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Tottenham defender Cristian Romero is ahead of schedule as he closes in on his return from injury.

The centre-back is still sidelined with a hamstring problem sustained on international duty back in November and has not played for his club for almost two-and-a-half months.

What happened to Romero?

Injuries and other absences meant that Romero's first few months in the Premier League were far from plain sailing, and he would start just one of the opening six league fixtures despite signing before the campaign got underway.

After that, Romero would work his way into the side and play 90 minutes in five consecutive games. He would see red in Antonio Conte's first game in charge against Vitesse in Europe, but he more than made up for his sending off with a fine performance at Everton three days later.

However, Romero was unable to continue his form after injuring his hamstring whilst playing for Argentina in a World Cup qualifier against Brazil. Conte initially thought that he could be ruled out until February, but ahead of the Carabao Cup second leg meeting with Chelsea last week, the Spurs boss revealed that Romero is "very close" to returning.

Furthermore, Romero was pictured in training ahead of the North London derby, and Bridge believes that the defender is making progress in his bid to return to action.

What did Bridge say about Romero?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think you'd be a brave person to give a timeframe on what game he will come back, but it sounds to me like he's ahead of schedule."

How big of a boost is having Romero back?

According to WhoScored, Romero has been Spurs' second-best defender this season behind Davinson Sanchez, although most Tottenham fans would agree that he's comfortably their best.

Remarkably, Conte's side haven't struggled in his absence. In fact, they've actually improved, although that's more down to the Italian's influence and their kind run of Premier League fixtures.

In the seven top-flight games without Romero, Tottenham have collected 15 points from a possible 21 available and have played themselves into contention for the top four.

Furthermore, they've conceded just four goals, keeping an impressive four clean sheets.

Regardless, Romero being fit and available would be a huge boost for Conte, who's side return to action against Leicester City on Wednesday, hoping to move above Arsenal and within a point of fourth-place West Ham.

