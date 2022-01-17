Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'working behind the scenes' amid big £40m update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook believes Manchester United may be working 'behind the scenes' to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey.

The 21-year-old has put in some eye-catching displays since moving to the Amex Stadium in January 2020 and could be set to join one of the Premier League's biggest hitters over the next few months.

What is the latest news involving Manchester United?

United have been linked with several players since the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, although they have predominantly been midfielders such as Amadou Haidara.

Improving the engine room understandably appears to be the priority for the German tactician, but right-back is also a problem position that may need to be addressed in the near future.

Previous first-choice Aaron Wan-Bissaka has started just two of Rangnick's six top-flight fixtures since taking over the reins, while Diogo Dalot is yet to fully convince over his long-term credentials, failing to provide an assist all season.

Therefore, Lamptey may prove to be an ideal alternative to the current options available at Old Trafford following his outstanding performances on the south coast.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have identified the England Under-21 international as a top target who can play as a full-back in a back four or at wing-back.

The report claims that United value Lamptey at around £30 million, but that figure is £10m short of what Brighton hope to receive for their prized asset upon his eventual departure.

Meanwhile, The Sun have provided an update claiming Tottenham Hotspur have now joined the race for his signature and his price tag has is £50m.

What has Crook said about Lamptey?

Despite only making 33 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring one goal and providing five assists, the attack-minded defender has made a big impression.

And Crook believes the 20-time English champions are 'probably' busy trying to secure Lamptey's services away from the spotlight.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, he said: “What probably is happening is work behind the scenes. But I’d say Brighton are in no rush to sell him, and he's not in any rush to leave.”

Would Lamptey be an upgrade?

In Rangnick's innovative 4-2-2-2 system, the full-backs are expected to provide the width and threat from the flanks.

That is something that Wan-Bissaka has often struggled with throughout his time at Old Trafford, setting up just 10 goals in 120 outings for United.

However, that side of the game comes far more naturally to Lamptey.

As per FBref.com, the Brighton ace has an expected assists total of 0.11 this term and has produced 1.27 key passes and 3.19 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes.

Wan-Bissaka, on the other hand, has put up tallies of 0.04, 0.74 and 1.68, while Dalot has managed 0.04, 0.82 and 2.12, respectively.

Lamptey could prove to be the answer to United's right-back woes then, yet it remains to be seen if they follow up their apparent interest with a formal offer.

