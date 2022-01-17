Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sunday Night Football may very well have been the final time we get to see the legend that is Ben Roethlisberger appear in the NFL after his Pittsburgh Steelers side crashed out of the playoffs following a 42-21 defeat.

Indeed, ‘Big Ben’ is one of the modern greats when it comes to American football and the quarterback position, having spent the entirety of his 18-year career with the Steelers however it seems he and his franchise did not have enough for them to continue and obtain him his third Super Bowl ring following the successes in 2005 and 2008.

During his career, he managed to post the following statistics: 64,088 passing yards (5th), 418 passing TDs (8th), 53 game-winning drives (3rd), 2-time Super Bowl champion and 6-time Pro Bowler, according to SportsTalkFeed, who also correctly stated that it was “End of an era”.

He did not use the word retirement when conducting media duties after the game, but he did state that he would be "looking forward" to the next chapter after describing his time with the franchise as "an honor''.

Roethlisberger put up 29 completed passes from 44 total attempts, making 215 yards and provided his team with two second-half touchdowns, however it was far too late in the game to make any real difference.

Naturally, many commented on what he had managed to achieve throughout his career with fan account SteelerNation perhaps summing up just how important he has been over the 18 years he has been at Heinz Field.

On the tweet that contains a video, they wrote: “Thank you Ben Roethlisberger. The best 18 year stretch a #Steelers fan could ask for. Super Bowls, 50+ comebacks. Just an amazing journey. Something we will hold in our hearts forever.”

Bob Pompeani perhaps also reflected on the career of Roethlisberger perfectly, as well. The PA Sports Hall of Famer and KDKA TV Sports Director wrote: I think all #Steelers fans are now feeling reflective and full of gratitude for Ben Roethlisberger on his Hall of Fame playing career.. 3 Super Bowl appearances, 2 Super Bowl wins and several plays and memories that will last a lifetime..”

A die-hard Steelers fan, Rick Fish called him his “childhood hero”, whilst his coach, Mike Tomlin per Jenna Harner said: “It’s been an honor and a pleasure. I don’t have the words.”

Roethlisberger also received praise from outside the NFL, with NHL caller Steve Mears posting an emotional tweet that read: “The @steelers have been a playoff or Super Bowl contender for just about every single year of my adult life. I don’t know any different. And the biggest reason is Ben Roethlisberger. What he’s given us over the years is immeasurable. #ThankyouBen”.

Should “Big Ben” retire, the NFL will certainly feel very different from next season onwards!

News Now - Sport News