Robert Lewandowski was crowned FIFA's The Best men's player at a ceremony held in Zurich on Monday evening.

Due to various global travel restrictions, the usually celebrity-clad occasion was held virtually from a studio at FIFA HQ with only a few guest present in the flesh.

As you can expect with any Zoom ceremony there were a few minor hitches but, for the most part, the event ran smoothly throughout as we made our way to the big prizes of the evening.

The FIFPro World XI certainly raised a few eyebrows with four men up front in a bizarre 3-4-4 formation.

Emma Hayes, meanwhile, produced the reaction of the night as she was named Women's coach of the year after what had been a stellar 12-months for the Chelsea boss.

Thomas Tuchel took home the men's award to complete the double for the Blues before Lewandowski clinched the individual men's player of the year.

He overcame stiff competition from Lionel Messi and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to claim the crown and take his seat atop the pile of the finest footballers in the world.

However, the story doesn't just end there as one of the chief attractions of The Best Awards is seeing how fellow superstars voted when giving their top three picks for the award.

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo neglected to vote for each other, but how did some of the other big names (captains and coaches) vote?

Robert Lewandowski

1. Jorginho

2. Lionel Messi

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

In what is perhaps a true mark of the man, Lewandowski put aside his own ambitions and voted for his two great rivals.

Some may have a few questions over that Jorginho pick, though.

Mohamed Salah

1. Jorginho

2. Lionel Messi

3. Robert Lewandowski

Eden Hazard

1. Karim Benzema

2. Kevin De Bruyne

3. Jorginho

Gareth Bale

1. Robert Lewandowski

2. Karim Benzema

3. Mohamed Salah

Salah's decision to plump for Jorginho is perhaps the most eye-raising of this initial lot but you also can't help but notice the stunning lack of votes Ronaldo with Messi only collecting the solitary vote as well.

Harry Kane

1. Robert Lewandowski

2. Lionel Messi

3. N’Golo Kanté

Virgil van Dijk

1. Mohamed Salah

2. Robert Lewandowski

3. N’Golo Kanté

Heung Min Son

1. Robert Lewandowski

2. Lionel Messi

3. N’Golo Kanté

This little sub-section reads a little more like you would expect. Van Dijk was always going to vote for his teammate but the presence of N'Golo Kante in all three its is yet more testament to just how good he is.

Giorgio Chiellini

1. Jorginho

2. Robert Lewandowski

3. N’Golo Kanté

Manuel Neuer

1. Robert Lewandowski

2. Mohamed Salah

3. N’Golo Kanté

Thiago Silva

1. Neymar

2. Robert Lewandowski

3. Jorginho

Alongside Messi himself, Thiago Silva was one of the few national team captains to go for Neymar as their first pick.

Neuer's omissions of both Messi and Ronaldo certainly make for interesting reading as well.

