Liverpool transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Mohamed Salah contract after £80m report

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones believes Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has 'got every right' to demand the sort of money he's put forward in his ongoing contract negotiations.

The 29-year-old's current deal is set to expire in 18 months but he appears some way off from putting pen to paper on fresh terms following extensive talks with the Merseyside outfit.

What is the latest news involving Salah?

In a recent interview with GQ, Salah reiterated that he 'wants to stay' at Liverpool beyond his present contract before claiming he is 'not asking for crazy stuff' from the club.

The Eygpt international's comments come after manager Jurgen Klopp revealed he is not worried about the pace of negotiations and that Liverpool are having 'really good conversations' with their talisman.

However, according to The Mirror, the Reds are so unwilling to match Salah's request of £400,000-per-week.

It's believed that the African sensation - who is valued at £90 million by Transfermarkt - is refusing to budge on his belief that he is worth the aforementioned figure following his outstanding displays over the last four-and-a-half years.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

If Liverpool do match Salah's demands, then it will cost them in excess of £80 million to pay him what he wants over the course of a new four-year deal, a figure that would shatter the club’s strict wage structure under owners FSG.

As per Spotrac, Virgil van Dijk is the highest earner at this moment in time, taking home £220,000-per-week, meaning Salah's proposal would represent a significant rise.

What has Dean said about Salah?

Nevertheless, Dean doesn't believe that the former AS Roma attacker is being outlandish in the reported figures he is putting forward.

Full reaction on The Football Terrace as Aston Villa complete TWO-GOAL COMEBACK vs Man United!

Salah has scored 148 goals and laid on 56 assists in 229 appearances for Liverpool, and the reporter thinks he deserves to be rewarded for his efforts.

He told GiveMeSport: “With players like Salah, he's got every right to believe that he's worth the kind of money that he's put forward so far.”

Should Liverpool match Salah's demands?

Since arriving at Anfield in July 2017, the prolific talent has become one of football's brightest talents, winning two Premier League Golden Boots.

1 of 10 Do you know this obscure player Liverpool signed in the January transfer window? Zak Whitbread Marko Grujic Carl Medjani Paul Anderson

His incredible exploits have seen Salah score at least 19 top-flight goals each season throughout his time at Liverpool, firing them to a maiden Premier League title and a Champions League crown.

Therefore, it's easy to understand why he is demanding such an astronomical sum at this stage in his career, and if Liverpool don't pay up, he is unlikely to be short of potential suitors.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News