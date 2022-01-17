Chelsea transfer news: Huge update reveals Blues' stance on deal for 6'3 rising star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It is going to take a really good offer to tempt Chelsea into selling Armando Broja, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The 20-year-old striker has impressed while out on loan at Southampton this season, with the south coast club keen on keeping him beyond the current campaign.

What is the latest news involving Broja?

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl recently told the Daily Echo and other outlets that he will ask the Saints board to sign Broja permanently.

It comes as no surprise, with Broja thriving at St Mary's. In 17 Premier League appearances, with only nine of those being starts, the Albania international has managed to score five times.

And it seems that other clubs have taken note, as Sky Sports are reporting that the Saints will face competition to land him permanently.

It is still early days in Broja's Premier League career, but he is proving himself in the English top flight, so it really would not be a shock if some of Southampton's rivals tried to make a play for him in the near future.

What has Jones said about Broja's future?

According to Jones, though, getting Broja out of Stamford Bridge permanently will not be easy, with Chelsea likely to demand a huge fee for their rising star.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on the forward's future, Jones said: "If he's going to leave, it has to be a really good offer that tempts Chelsea to actually sell him, which is probably going to involve some sort of buy-back [clause]."

Should Chelsea sell Broja?

It is a hard one. Broja is developing into a fine striker, but how can Thomas Tuchel find room for the 6 ft 3 youngster he has described as being "unique"?

Chelsea spent almost £100m on Romelu Lukaku last summer, while another big-money signing in Kai Havertz is another option the German has when choosing his No.9. Simply put, there are too many obstacles right now.

The European champions have the option of sending Broja out on more loans, of course, before eventually integrating him into the senior squad. He signed a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge last summer, so they do not need to rush into making any hasty decisions.

But if they do not have a plan for him and a really good offer does come in, then maybe a permanent transfer benefits everyone here. And as Jones mentioned, Chelsea can always negotiate a buy-back clause in any deal.

