Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022 is only a matter of days away and we can reveal the brand new name of the season following official confirmation.

Many love the COD franchise, and the mobile game is a whole lot of fun. It is going through a huge revamp as we see the developers restart back at season 1 despite already having 12 seasons prior to this release.

We do not have long to wait until this new season comes out as it goes live on Thursday 20th January 2022 and this has excited many in the gaming industry.

This new season has high expectations, and many are very excited to find out what the name of this new season is.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022 Name Revealed

Every few months a new season comes out, and when this new season comes out, the developers always name it in order to have somewhat of a theme, and the gaming community will love what the name of Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022 is.

It was officially confirmed by the developers of Call of Duty Mobile that the new season is called Heist and it looks like they are going with somewhat of a robbery theme when it comes to cars and cosmetics.

The mobile game is one of the best around at the moment and this new season will evolve the game as we know it. The franchise is hugely successful and expectations were very high for this new season.

This is very exciting news, and when the new season comes out we will be able to see all the new content Heist has to offer.

The most recent seasons in the game have gone down amazingly with the gaming community, so it is great to think about what new content will be coming to the game.

Make sure you are ready to download the update as the new season will take up a lot of space.

Are you excited for the new season? Let us know in the comments down below.

