Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022 will be released soon and the Ranked 1 series trailer has been revealed ahead of it going live.

The Call of Duty franchise is one of the biggest gaming franchises on the planet, and COD Mobile sees the developers able to bring back content from fan favourite moments in former Call of Duty games.

What is great about a new season is the fact that they bring out new content including a battle pass, skins, weapons and maps.

Call of Duty Mobile season 1 will follow a particular theme, one which was recently revealed when we found out the season would be called Heist. It will also release new content. It will also bring about an abundance of weapon balance changes, and these weapon balances will see weapons be nerfed and buffed.

Read More: Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022: Leaks, Release Date, Trailer, Test Server, Battle Pass, Patch Notes And More

Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022 Ranked 1 Series Trailer Revealed

When a new season and/or ranked series comes out, many want to get a glimpse of what it will look like, and the developers of Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022 have done just that by releasing a trailer for the Ranked 1 Series.

A trailer is a great way to excite gaming fans and also give some sneak peaks of what is to come and players of Call of Duty Mobile will be over the moon to see how good the Ranked 1 series looks.

Have a look at the trailer by watching the video down below:

Ranked play is great because it allows players to game against other online users who are of their skill level and if they get better they can climb up the rankings.

The overall consensus in the gaming community is that they currently prefer ranked play, so it is great to see it continue for Call of Duty Mobile in Season 1 2022. Hopefully there will be some new weapons and cosmetics for players to enjoy during the new Ranked 1 Series.

Are you excited for ranked play? Let us know in the comments down below.

Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News