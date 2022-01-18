Puskas Award: Erik Lamela's 2014 rabona vs Asteras was better than Arsenal goal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Erik Lamela's incredible rabona goal for Tottenham against Arsenal last March was announced as the winner of the Puskas Award at FIFA's 'The Best' awards on Monday night.

Marking the second time in succession that the goal of the year has been scored by a player in Spurs shirt, Lamela saw off worthy challengers from Patrick Schick and Mehdi Taremi to land the prize.

Although Lamela's afternoon at the Emirates ultimately ended on a sour note with him being dismissed for two bookable offences in a 2-1 defeat, the brilliance of his 33rd-minute opener will live long in the memory of all who witnessed it.

Everything about the goal was flawless. From the deftness of the Argentine's initial footwork to the way he manages to find both the perfect direction and power on the shot to beat Bernd Leno.

You can re-live the award-winning effort in all its glory below...

Video: Erik Lamela's Puskas Award-winning rabona v Arsenal

It was a delightful way to break the deadlock in a north London derby and deservedly picked up Premier League Goal of the Season honours in 2020/21.

Plenty will argue, however, that it wasn't even Lamela's best goal for Tottenham.

The 29-year-old, who left Spurs to join Sevilla last summer, has pedigree like no other when it comes to scoring rabonas, as proven by his 2014 scorcher against Greek Super League side Asteras Tripolis in the Europa League group stage.

Granted, the platform wasn't quite at the same level as a Tottenham against Arsenal clash, but Lamela's rabona from outside the box to double Spurs lead that night was simply sensational.

Video: Erik Lamela scores fabulous rabona goal from outside the area v Asteras

Both efforts are thoroughly outrageous, but we reckon this European effort deserves the overall nod.

Spurs fans have been treated to some sublime goals in recent times, with Son-Heung-min's spectacular solo effort against Burnley claiming the Puskas prize 12 months ago.

While Lamela's time at Tottenham didn't deliver all that many had hoped it might, the man knew how to score a truly brilliant goal.

Given his past exploits, it wouldn't come as a massive shock to see him back among the Puskas Award nominees before he hangs up his boots.

