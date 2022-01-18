Aston Villa transfer news: Villans plan to beat massive club to £50m star this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook believes that Aston Villa could do a deal to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion this month, as they sense an opportunity to beat their rivals to his signature.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a potential move to Villa Park this month as the ambitious club look to further strengthen their squad.

What’s the latest on Villa?

The club signed Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona last week while also securing the signature of Everton defender Lucas Digne.

Both players made their debut against Manchester United at the weekend as Villa fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

Coutinho came off the bench, while Digne started, and the Brazil international provided an assist and scored the late equaliser as Gerrard’s side secured a hard-earned point.

The club have also been linked with a potential swoop to sign Bissouma, who has remained a key man for Brighton this season.

He is currently away on international duty at the African Cup of Nations with Mali and it seems he is at the centre of a genuine transfer saga in this window.

The Athletic has reported that he is valued at £50m by Brighton but Crook believes that he could be secured this month as Villa look to further bolster their squad.

The reporter also claims that Arsenal have an interest in signing the Brighton man but he believes that Villa could get a deal done before the end of the month.

Enter giveaway!

What did Crook say?

He told GiveMeSport: "Villa think they can steal a march on the likes of them and maybe Arsenal, who have been mentioned to me as well, and get that deal done this month. That would be something they would possibly look to exploit."

Liverpool CLOSE GAP! More on The Football Terrace...

How big would this deal be?

It’d be huge for Villa.

Their biggest signing came in the summer when they secured Emiliano Buendia from Aston Villa, paying a fee that could rise to £38m for him.

A deal to sign Bissouma would see Villa secure a player who is clearly in demand in this window.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Aston Villa footballer from the 1990s? Paul Mortimer Jonathan Bewers Carl Tiler Kent Nielsen

With Arsenal also said to be interested, a deal for Villa is made slightly more difficult, but they could secure a huge coup if they manage to get the Mali star to the Midlands.

Bissouma has made a total of 111 appearances for the club in defensive midfield, while winning 18 caps for his country.

If he can be secured for a fee of £50m, it would go a long way to proving the club’s ambition.

News Now - Sport News