Newcastle transfer news: Magpies want £15m PL star 'Eddie Howe has admired from afar'

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook insists that Eddie Howe has interest in a deal to sign Norwich City winger Todd Cantwell this month as Newcastle United look to strengthen their squad.

The club have already signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley and appear to be eyeing further reinforcements to the squad before the end of the month.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

They were dealt a significant blow over the weekend, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Watford at St James’ Park.

The Magpies took the lead in the game through Allan Saint-Maximin but Joao Pedro scored an 87th minute equaliser to peg the hosts back.

It deals a bitter blow to their hopes of staying in the Premier League, with Newcastle still two points behind the Hornets, who sit in 17th.

Watford also have a game in hand on Howe’s side and will be hoping to build on their result as they look to climb away from the drop zone.

Newcastle, of course, have immense resources when it comes to the transfer window and have been linked with a swoop to sign Cantwell from Norwich.

And Crook says that there is interest in a deal to bring him into the club, which is being led by Howe, who has “admired” Cantwell for some time.

What did Crook say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I know he's a player that Eddie Howe has admired from afar for a while so I can understand why there could be interest from Newcastle."

Do Newcastle need Cantwell?

The one place where they actually seem to have a number of good players is on the flanks.

Saint-Maximin scored against Watford and continues to offer a potent cocktail of skill and pace.

Ryan Fraser is also a quick, tricky winger, and it is up for debate as to whether Cantwell would actually get in the team.

He hasn’t scored a goal or provided an assist for Norwich this season and it is questionable as to whether Newcastle should be using their resources on a deal to sign him, given his relatively poor output.

Sky Sports reports that he is valued at £15m by the Canaries in this transfer window and receiving a fee of that magnitude would only be good value for Norwich, rather than for Newcastle.

Howe ought to swerve this one.

