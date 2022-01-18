Burnley transfer news: Sean Dyche 'angry' after eight-figure Turf Moor development

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie believes that Burnley manager Sean Dyche was left angry with Chris Wood's move to Newcastle.

The New Zealand international made the £25m switch to Burnley's relegation rivals last week and immediately made his debut against Watford on Saturday.

Why is Dyche angry?

For starters, Dyche has lost one of his most important players and biggest source of goals in recent years. Furthermore, Wood has essentially signed for Burnley's main rivals in their fight for survival.

Not only has his move to St James' Park strengthened Newcastle, but he's left Dyche and Burnley extremely short of goals up front.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

Since signing from Leeds in 2017, Wood has scored an impressive 53 goals in 163 appearances, while laying on nine assists in the process. During his four whole seasons at Turf Moor, the 31-year-old managed to his double figures in each and is Burnley's all-time top Premier League goalscorer.

This season, Wood had been struggling with just three goals to his name but had still scored 20 percent of Burnley top-flight goals this season. In better news for Dyche, Wood wasn't able to net his first goal in Magpies colours in their six-pointer with Watford, with the 1-1 draw suiting Burnley far more than either Newcastle or Watford.

But Downie reckons that the 50-year-old was left angry about how Wood's move to the North East Park panned out.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Downie say about Dyche?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Burnley will need to bring someone in. They weren't expecting Chris Wood to go, I know for a fact Sean Dyche was really angry about how things played out."

Full reaction on The Football Terrace as Aston Villa complete TWO-GOAL COMEBACK vs Man United!

Have Burnley been linked with a replacement?

With Burnley in the thick of a relegation battle, they simply cannot waste any time in signing a replacement for Wood.

According to the Daily Mail, the Clarets are considering a move for former Newcastle man Andy Carroll, who's recently been playing for Reading, but is out of contract this month and could be signed on a free. Carroll has proven himself as still good enough to score goals, netting twice in six Championship starts for the Royals, while he's got more than 50 Premier League goals to his name.

Meanwhile, Burnley are targeting a move for Christian Benteke, who Palace are willing to sell this month and value him at £12m.

Benteke's age and general goal record would surely make him a far better option, but whatever the case, Burnley need someone in as quickly as possible to boost their survival chances.

News Now - Sport News