Wolves transfer news: 'Best for everyone' if £25.2m star leaves Molineux this month

Adama Traore and Wolves parting ways this month is best for everyone, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The 25-year-old is being heavily linked with a move away from Molineux, with Tottenham thought to be chasing his signature.

What is the latest news involving Traore?

Sky Sports recently reported that Tottenham are interested in signing Traore before the transfer window closes.

According to the same report, the north London club were in talks to sign him last summer when former manager Nuno Espirito Santo was in charge, but a reunion failed to materialise due to Wolves' valuation not being met.

It has been a difficult season for Traore, as the £25.2m-rated Spanish winger has been in and out of Bruno Lage's side.

He has started 10 of Wolves' 20 Premier League games, managing just the one goal that came in the recent 3-1 win over Southampton.

What has O'Rourke said about Traore?

O'Rourke thinks now could be a good time for Traore to leave Wolves, with the transfer insider telling GIVEMESPORT that a transfer is best for all parties.

Speaking to GMS, O'Rourke said: "He's not been a regular under Bruno Lage this season, so a parting of the ways is best for everyone."

Should Wolves cash in on Traore?

It would not be the end of the world if they did. Traore's form his dipped since that impressive 2019/20 season, where he managed to score four goals and provide nine assists.

Last term, the Spain international only had a few goal involvements, while in the current campaign, he is yet to produce an assist.

Having not started half of Wolves' games so far, it is also clear to see that Traore is not indispensable to Lage.

Despite all of the above, Traore remains a player with a lot of ability. As per WhoScored, he is currently averaging 4.3 dribbles per game, which is the most in Wolves' squad.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte views Traore as an individual who could thrive at right wing-back.

That ability to beat players out wide could certainly make the Wolves man a good fit on the right in Conte's system.

Ultimately, you can see why Wolves would sell him and why Spurs would buy him. At this point, a move to another club like Conte's side would probably benefit everyone.

But the question is will Tottenham stump up the cash this time around? Conte will certainly be hoping so it seems.

