Boxing legend Mike Tyson has appeared to distance himself from reports that he is close to agreeing a fight with Jake Paul.

The Sun broke the news last night that the two are in advanced talks for a £36 million fight in Las Vegas despite their 30-year age gap, also claiming that they had both verbally agreed to the showdown.

However, it seems like that news was also news to Tyson.

The 55-year-old said on Twitter: “This is new to me. I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it.”

Iron Mike has long been rumoured to be in talks for a fight with Jake’s brother Logan, but nothing has been confirmed.

He has also been linked to fighting former foes Evander Holyfield or Lennox Lewis in blockbuster fights.

Back in November, Tyson said that he was getting ready for a fight in February which sent Twitter rumours into overdrive about who he could face.

He said: “I am going to have a return fight in February and we are pretty sceptical about the opponent, but it will be a really stimulating opponent.”

And when asked previously if he would ever consider a fight against either Jake or Logan, he confirmed he would fight them.

The Baddest Man on the Planet answered: “That is the fight for the money. Those guys got 35 million people to watch.

“Yes. Hell, I would fight them. They would fight me. That would make a lot of money.

“Hundred million dollars, they do anything, they don’t mind getting beat up for a hundred million dollars.”

In Tyson’s first fight since his comeback, he drew in an eight-round exhibition with former world champion Roy Jones Jr.

In December, the 25-year-old Paul beat Tyron Woodley in a rematch – winning by knockout in the sixth round in Florida.

Boxing critics have been urging the social media personality to take on an actual boxer because he has only fought MMA stars Tyron Woodley, an ex-basketball player and YouTubers so far.

A fight between Tyson and Paul would certainly whet the appetite – it would be a pay-per-view hit and it would prove if Paul is the real deal.

It would be the biggest exhibition fight since Conor McGregor took on Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

