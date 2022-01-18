League of Legends: LEC Week 1 Day 3 Round-Up

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The final day of week 1 at the League of Legends European Championships (LEC) brought us some very good matches, this included a clash of the original EU teams SK Gaming and Fnatic, a battle between G2 and MAD Lions, and a huge shock defeat.

This day was filled with lots of excitement, lots of kills, and some very close games. If you didn’t watch the games you missed out.

Let’s take a look at the games from Day 3:

LEC Week 1 Day 3

Team BDS vs Misfits (w)

An expected victory coming out from the opening game of Day 3.

This game was a complete stomp as Misfits picked apart Team BDS, Misfits managed to build up a 13k gold lead going into the end of the game, as well as destroying 10 towers to 0.

A straightforward win for Misfits.

Team Excel (w) vs Team Vitality

Game 2 was a huge upset as Team Excel took down the favourites to win the LEC Team Vitality.

A dominant victory for EXCEL as they absolutely annihilated Vitality while having a 5k gold lead and taking 10 towers, whilst Vitality only managed to take 3.

This was a huge unexpected loss for the ‘Super Team’ as they were ending the week 0-3.

Rogue (w) v Astralis

Game 3 was a stomp. The fastest game of the week, as Rogue did not hold back.

Astralis were behind by 12k gold by the end of the game, whilst also losing 8 towers and taking 0.

This was a dominant display from Rogue who continue to prove that they are a very strong team in the LEC.

SK Gaming vs Fnatic (w)

Fnatic closed week 1 off with a dominant victory over one of their biggest rivals.

SK Gaming trailed by 10k gold, and this might have partly been due to the fact that Fnatic had 8 towers to SK’s 3, as well as a Baron kill, which helped out the joint-favourites to close out the game.

This game went exactly to Fnatics plans and meant they ended the week with a 3-0.

MAD Lions (w) v G2

The final game of the week was a very fast win for MAD Lions.

G2 was made to look like nothing in this game as they were taken apart, which was a huge surprise as they are one of the strongest teams in the LEC.

MAD Lions gold lead proved too much for G2 as they ran them down closing the week with a second win.

This is how the league looks after week 1:

1 = Rogue 3-0

1 = Fnatic 3-0

3 = MAD Lions 2-1

3 = G2 Esports 2-1

3 = Misfits Gaming 2-1

6 = SK Gaming 1-2

6 = EXCEL 1-2

6 = Team BDS 1-2

9 = Astralis 0-3

9 = Team Vitality 0-3

With Week 1 over Rogue and Fnatic are leading the pack with 3 wins and 0 losses, while MAD, G2, and Misfits are close behind with 2 wins and 1 loss after is SK Gaming, EXCEL, and BDS at 1 win and 2 losses, and Finally Astralis and shockingly Team Vitality in last with a 0-3 week one.

