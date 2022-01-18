Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many are getting very excited for the Showstar UK vs USA boxing event which is happening on Saturday 5th March 2022, and fans are hoping to see a fight between Jay Swingler and Danny Duncan following a YouTube video.

If this boxing event is anything like the YouTube vs TikTok one we saw in 2021, then we are in for a very entertaining spectacle. With this one being UK vs USA, there is a lot of pride at stake and there is clearly no love lost between the YouTubers participating.

It is great to see influencers take part in this boxing event and with them all having millions of subscribers, there is no doubt that many fans across the globe will be wanting to watch this event.

The full card has not been announced yet, so it is exciting waiting for Showstar to announce all the fights happening on the night.

UK vs USA Boxing Fans Want Fight Between Jay Swingler and Danny Duncan Following Video

There is a lot of promotion around this event on YouTube and understandably so. Deji, who is one of the YouTubers on the main event, released a video confirming his participation in the event and it has millions of views.

Fellow British YouTuber Jay Swingler, who is part of TGFBro, has not been announced for the event, but a recent Q & A he did has seen many wanting him to be involved.

A small clip from this video was shared on YouTube by @AllYTBoxing and it was someone Tweeting the YouTuber saying: "Danny Duncan smashes Jay Swingler in a boxing match btw".

The British YouTuber was clearly not happy with this claim and made a very rude comment whilst emphasising that he would easily beat the American YouTuber.

Following this, many who are fans of the YouTuber are wanting him to fight Duncan, and if they were to fight there would be no love lost between the two.

This would definitely be an entertaining fight, and with Jay Swingler fighting in YouTube boxing events in the past and also having a huge following, he would definitely be a great person to have in the UK vs USA YouTube Boxing event.

