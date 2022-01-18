Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ciryl Gane's coach Fernand Lopez has squashed his beef with Francis Ngannou in the build up to Saturday's showdown at UFC 270 between 'Bon Gamin' and 'The Predator' and admitted that 'I'm totally sick of it'.

The MMA Factory chief has apparently had a change of heart following his feud with the UFC heavyweight champion.

During a recent appearance on the Submission Radio podcast, Lopez insisted he bears no ill will towards the 35-year-old.

When asked if he is fed up with the bickering, the ARES FC CEO said he has grown sick and tired of the constant arguing.

Lopez said: “I’m totally sick of it. I’m tired. I can’t do that anymore.

"The problem is, being authentic is not easy to do. Whenever you’re authentic, you get in trouble at some point.

“I’m a father, I have two sons. You want me to tell you who is better than who?

"This gets me in trouble because the other son will say, ‘Oh you see, he’s trying to pin me down again, he’s trying to say bad things about me again.’ So, let it be.”

The beef began when Ngannou, 35, famously left France for the United States to continue training at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas under coach Eric Nicksick.

Then in 2021, Lopez claimed that Ngannou refused to pay his gym membership, despite allowing him to train for free for four years at the start of his career.

However, despite the animosity between them, Lopez says he is willing to bury the hatchet but insisted he will not work with him again.

Lopez added: “I don’t want to sound like the ex-wife who can’t let go because they split.

“I’m really open to shaking his hand any time or talk with him any time, but I can’t work with him anymore.

“It’s like you were working in a very complicated job, and you discovered how to work in a comfort zone, in the best comfort zone that you can have.

"So, yeah, I will not go back to work with Francis ever. But, I think as a gentleman, we should be able to say hello, how are you doing? That’s it, and be polite.

“We choose our friends, and you can be friends with this guy and not be friends with that guy.

"I don’t think we really can keep working or do any friendship. I think we just have to be polite to each other and be respectful.”

