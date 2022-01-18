Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has reportedly left American Top Team, the gym she has called home for the past seven years.

The change comes after Nunes was stunned by Julianna Peña and lost the women's bantamweight title at UFC 269 in December.

Nunes was expected to easily win the bout at UFC 269, and she started strongly.

She was unable to maintain this pace, however, and a rear-naked choke sealed the win for Peña mid-way through the second round.

According to Combate, Nunes now intends to start her own gym in Florida alongside her partner and current UFC strawweight fighter Nina Nunes.

The 33-year-old Nunes first joined American Top Team in 2014. The following year, she began a run that saw her go undefeated for six years.

This period included world titles in two weight classes, and multiple title defences in both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

Nunes racked up victories against the biggest female stars in MMA, including Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko and Holly Holm.

Her record under American Top Team remained unblemished up until she lost to Peña last month.

American Top Team is one of the most prestigious MMA gyms in the world. It has previously hosted former UFC champions Tyron Woodley, Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Junior dos Santos.

Today, stars such as Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal, Kayla Harrison, and reigning light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira train at the gym.

It is not yet known whether Nunes will bring any of the coaches from American Top Team for her new project.

It is thought Nunes will be working towards a rematch with Peña, which both stars have accepted. UFC President Dana White claimed the bout would be the "biggest women’s fight of all time".

Meanwhile, Peña has been enjoying her success, and recently told New York Post she had even been on FaceTime with legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

The 32-year-old also opened up about her famous victory against Nunes.

"I think Amanda was prepared for the best version of Julianna that she was gonna see," Peña said. "She was ready. I said six months prior to the fight exactly what I was gonna do.

"I exposed her and I even gave her the message prior to the fight that that’s what I was gonna do. She didn’t underestimate me at all.

"She trained her ass off and was adamant, in her mind, to win the fight no matter what. She just got exposed, and that’s kind of what it was."

