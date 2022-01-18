Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2022 Best FIFA Awards took place on Monday evening in Zurich, Switzerland.

It was Robert Lewandowski who picked up The Best FIFA Men’s Player award for the second straight season.

The Bayern and Poland star finished with 48 points, four points clear of Lionel Messi. Mohamed Salah rounded out the podium places.

Karim Benzema finished fourth, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe finished seventh and eighth respectively.

That wasn't the only award given out on the evening, however.

The Best FIFA Men’s coach award went to Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel.

The German joined Chelsea at the start of 2021 and guided them to their second Champions League triumph.

He beat Euro 2020 winning coach Roberto Mancini and Argentina's Lionel Scaloni to the prize.

While Edouard Mendy was given The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award after an outstanding season with Chelsea.

FIFA have released how the voting went for every award. But who did Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi vote for when it came to the best manager and best goalkeeper awards? Find out below...

Cristiano Ronaldo: 1) Roberto Mancini 2) Thomas Tuchel 3) Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Messi: 1) Lionel Scaloni 2) Roberto Mancini 3) Pep Guardiola

It's no surprise that Messi voted for his compatriot Scaloni, who the PSG star played under for their Copa America triumph.

It is perhaps surprising that he put Mancini above his former boss Guardiola, though. While Tuchel didn't make his top three.

Ronaldo didn't vote for Guardiola at all as he voted for Mancini for the top prize.

BEST GOALKEEPER

Cristiano Ronaldo: 1) Edouard Mendy 2) Gianluigi Donnarumma 3) Kasper Schmeichel

Lionel Messi: 1) Gianluigi Donnarumma 2) Alisson Becker 3) Manuel Neuer

Ronaldo agreed that Mendy should have won the top prize. Perhaps surprisingly, Leicester's Schmeichel made his top three after guiding Denmark to a Euro 2020 semi-final berth.

After not voting for Tuchel in the manager award, Messi continued his Chelsea snub by not voting for Mendy at all in the goalkeeper prize.

PSG teammate Donnarumma was unsurprisingly his top vote, while he also voted for Alisson and Neuer.

