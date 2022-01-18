Fate/Grand Order Weekly Missions: What Are They This Week (17/01/22 - 23/01/22)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fate/Grand Order is one of the most popular turn-based role-playing games on mobile, what are this week's Weekly Missions?

Master Missions can be found in-game via a checklist icon next to the Gift Box icon. The system allows players to complete tasks to be rewarded with 3 Saint Quartz Fragment per Mission completed.

The Weekly Missions are a great way for players to build up their Quartz Fragment levels, and we've got everything you need to know about this week's objectives.

Here is everything you need to know about this week's Fate/Grand Order Weekly Missions, which will be available for players from Monday 17th January 2022 to Sunday 23rd January 2022.

Fate/Grand Order Master Missions

Here are this week's Master Missions that are available for players to complete in Fate/Grand Order:

Monday 17th January 2022 to Sunday 23rd January 2022

Complete all of this week's Master Missions - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

- Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment Defeat 10 Servants - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

- Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment Defeat 3 Servants with Man-attribute - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

- Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment Defeat 15 Earth-attribute enemies - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

- Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment Complete 5 Quests while bringing at least 1 Assassin servant in the party - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

- Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment Obtain 2 Shining Gem, Magic Gem, Secret Gem, Piece or Monument through battles - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

- Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment Obtain 4 Shining Gem, Magic Gem, Secret Gem, Piece or Monument through battles - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

For context, here are what the Weekly Missions were for the first two weeks of January:

Monday 10th January 2022 to Sunday 16th January 2022

Complete all of this week's Master Missions - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

- Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment Summon using Friend Point 30 times - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

- Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment Defeat 15 Saber or Rider-class enemies - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

- Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment Defeat 15 Archer or Caster-class enemies - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

- Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment Defeat 15 Lancer, Assassin or Berserker-class enemies - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

- Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment Complete 5 Quests - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

- Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment Complete 10 Quests - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

Monday 3rd January 2022 to Sunday 9th January 2022

Complete all of this week's Master Missions - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

- Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment Defeat 3 Good servants - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

- Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment Defeat 3 Neutral servants - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

- Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment Defeat 3 Evil servants - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

- Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment Defeat 15 Sky-attribute enemies - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

- Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment Obtain 15 Experience Cards through battles - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

- Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment Obtain 30 Experience Cards through battles - Reward: x3 Saint Quartz Fragment

We will update this page as and when there are new Weekly Master Missions added to Fate/Grand Order!

