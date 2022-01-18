Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios was back to his old tricks again as he hit an underarm tweener serve to win a point at the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old is playing British number four Liam Broady in the first round of his home Grand Slam and he’s delighted home fans already.

Kyrgios, while serving, hit the ball in between his legs which Broady could only hit out of play to give the former world number 13 the point.

The great entertainer has become more known for his tweeners and underarm serves than competing at the end of Grand Slams, but for him to now combine the two – it makes you wonder how he can top that.

He reached the quarter-finals of his home Grand Slam in 2015 and he seems to be playing with the confidence that could lead to a long run this year.

Last week, he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to pull out of the Sydney Classic tournament, but he revealed that he is determined to put on a show.

He said: “I’m feeling OK, but COVID definitely knocked me around a fair bit, in the sense that I definitely don’t feel as good as I did three weeks ago, confidence-wise.

“It’s obviously not ideal preparation. It would be nice to have gotten a doubles match or a singles match going into the tournament.

“I’m pretty excited to just go out and be embraced by the crowd, especially with everything going on and everything that’s been going on.

“Nothing really changes for me. I’m going to go out and have some fun.”

He certainly is having fun if his tweener underarm serve is anything to go by and tennis fans will be eager to see what the Australian is going to do next.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Kyrgios has been known to laugh with spectators in between points and produce some magical shots – which has made him one of the best players to watch on tour.

Tennis experts and critics have accused him of not making the most of his talent, but the sport is definitely lucky to have him because of the joy he can bring to the court.

News Now - Sport News