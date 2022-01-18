Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cesc Fabregas is a player that simply oozes class on and off the pitch.

So it should come as no surprise that the Spaniard had the most perfectly classy response when Arsenal fans booed him on his return to The Emirates after signing with London rivals Chelsea.

Fabregas enjoyed a memorable career with Arsenal spanning eight years, the midfielder made over 300 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 57 goals and registering 96 assists in the process.

The Spaniard also became the club's youngest ever debutant, aged just 16 years and 177 days when he made his initial first-team appearance. Continuing to break records, Fabregas then became the club's youngest ever goalscorer when he found the back of the net against Wolves just two months later.

By the time Fabregas left Arsenal, he had acquired an FA Cup, a Community Shield and helped the club reach the final of the Football League Cup and Champions League. The midfielder had also collected a host of individual trophies during his stint at the club, including a Golden Boy award, the PFA Young Player of the Year, two Premier League Player of the Month awards and Arsenal Player of the Season twice. He also featured in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year twice and the UEFA Team of the Year twice.

Fabregas, unfortunately, missed out on a Premier League winners medal during Arsenal's invincible season as the Spaniard didn't play the required number of league games.

After such a glittering career with Arsenal, it's easy to understand why the fans felt hurt by the player's decision to join London-based rivals Chelsea.

Upon the Spaniard's return to The Emirates - a 2-0 victory for his new team - the fans weren't afraid to show Fabregas exactly how they felt, booing the midfielder at every touch of the ball.

As Fabregas left the pitch, he faced the Arsenal fans and pointed towards his chest. This was misconstrued by the fans as Fabregas mocking them by pointing at the Chelsea badge but the midfielder later clarified in a tweet that he was trying to tell the fans they would always be in his heart.

During the post-match interview, Fabregas was asked if the victory was sweeter because of the fan's reaction towards him. But of course, in true Fabregas style, the Spaniard replied: "No. Not at all. I have huge respect for Arsenal. They gave me everything when I was little.

"Without them I know I wouldn't be here, I wouldn't have won what I've won. I respect the fans, I take it in a positive way. I know they love me."

The midfielder added another classy touch by telling the Arsenal fans they would 'always be in his heart forever.'

The Arsenal legend continued: "But now, this is football, I'm in this fantastic football club.

"I'm playing with great players, with a great coach and with great fans and I want to win everything.

"I'm hungry. I really want to do well for this club and I hope I can make it in the future."

It's fair to say Fabregas managed everything he dreamed of with The Blues. He would eventually spend a total of five years at Chelsea, making 198 appearances, scoring 22 goals and registering 57 assists.

The Spaniard said he wanted to win everything at Chelsea and whilst he didn't quite manage that, he still left The Blues with four more trophies added to his collection. During his second spell in the capital, the midfielder picked up another FA Cup and a second Football League Cup. But most importantly, he finally got the Premier League medal he had missed out on during his time at Arsenal, in fact, he picked up two of them.

However, the one trophy Fabregas didn't collect during his stints across Europe was the elusive Champions League. Chelsea got their hands on the trophy during the midfielder's time at Barcelona whilst the Spanish club won the trophy the year before Fabregas arrived and the year after he left. How unlucky can one guy get?

