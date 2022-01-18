Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With less than two weeks before the WWE Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley competed in the main event ahead of their respective title matches at the big show.

Doudrop & Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair

As Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and her Royal Rumble opponent, Doudrop, traded verbal jabs to kick off Raw, Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan emerged to make it known they will both be part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

Making it clear that no matter who wins between Doudrop and Big Time Becks at Royal Rumble, their title reign will be on borrowed time.

The tensions nearly spilled into an all-out brawl, but order was maintained for this tag team match to get underway. Doudrop decided to interrupt Lynch’s pin attempt on Morgan with a huge splash.

She then proceeded to drag the Raw Women’s Champion to their corner so she could tag herself in and pick up the victory for her team. She then capped off her statement by delivering a Banzai Drop to the Raw Women’s Champion in their own corner.

Kevin Owens def. United States Champion Damian Priest

Following an exciting edition of “The KO Show” with Seth “Freakin” Rollins during which Kevin Owens declared his entry into the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, Owens had to go to work in a Championship Contenders Match against United States Champion Damian Priest.

KO was able to build some momentum heading toward Royal Rumble as he prevented the champion from unleashing his “Damian” side and nailed Priest with a deceptive Stunner to lie his way to victory.

RK-Bro crashed Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy’s Graduation Ceremony

The new Raw Tag Team Champions kicked off their reign in style as Chad Gable presented Otis as an official graduate with high honors from The Alpha Academy.

It didn’t take long for Riddle to hit the scene sporting his own cap and gown hoping for a rematch to come RK-Bro’s way.

Instead, Master Gable proposed a test of Riddle and Randy Orton’s mental aptitude in the form of an Alpha Academy Academic Challenge, which The Viper emphatically accepted with devastating RKO to Gable.

Austin Theory def. Finn Bálor

A hungry Austin Theory needed to prove himself in one-on-one action against Finn Bálor, with Mr. McMahon declaring just before the match that if Theory should lose, he would beat him up himself, take his own selfie and send it to Theory’s mother.

The fast-paced action culminated when Theory hit Bálor with his ATL and earned the impressive victory.

He wasn’t quite done when the bell rang, however, as Theory continued to attack Bálor after the match and seized the opportunity to add another selfie to his collection at the expense of his fallen opponent.

Nikki A.S.H. launched another attack on Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. were scheduled to settle their differences in the form of a one-on-one match, but WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella & Queen Zelina had something to say to The Nightmare before the match.

The champions claimed that Ripley would never find success again on her own, causing a distraction just long enough for The Almost Superhero to attack her former partner and escape before the match could even get underway.

Omos def. Reggie

The staredown was staggering as Omos met Reggie in the middle of the ring before the sound of the bell. Before the action could begin, R-Truth, Akira Tozawa and Tamina all tried to get their hands on 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke.

Omos proceeded to dispatch Truth and Tozawa quickly before turning his glare toward Tamina, who promptly took off.

All of this commotion left Reggie an opening to launch a move off the top rope, but it backfired, and Omos delivered a massive two-handed Chokeslam to earn another victory.

The Miz & Maryse got one over on Edge & Beth Phoenix

Maryse’s invitation for Beth Phoenix to meet her in the ring woman-to-woman seemed odd from the beginning, so Edge made sure to trail closely behind his wife as she arrived for this confrontation.

An emotional Maryse proceeded to plead with The Glamazon to call off their Mixed Tag Team Match at Royal Rumble and instead opt for a big family playdate involving both couples’ children, but Phoenix would have none of it.

At the opportune time, The Miz emerged to pick a fight with Edge, distracting him enough for Maryse to nail Phoenix with a purse loaded with a brick.

The A-Lister and his wife left The Rated-R Superstar to tend to his own spouse as they enjoyed landing a significant blow to their Royal Rumble opponents.

The Street Profits, Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match

In a Royal Rumble Match preview of sorts, The Street Profits joined forces with Rey & Dominik Mysterio to take on the quartet of Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez.

Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford did a good job working as a unit with the father-son duo, enough for their team to earn the victory after Ford connected with an awe-inspiring Frog Splash on Crews.

After the bout, Rey & Dominik decided to send a little message to their partners by tossing the Profits both over the top rope, only for The Master of the 619 to toss his son over the top right after to teach him the ultimate Royal Rumble lesson.

Bobby Lashley def. Seth “Freakin” Rollins via disqualification

Royal Rumble’s two top championship challengers collided in this Raw main event as “The All Mighty”Bobby Lashley battled Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a thrilling match.

Just when Lashley had the match won with the Hurt Lock firmly applied to The Visionary, his former Hurt Business cohorts, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander, hit the ring to cause the disqualification.

The All Mighty proceeded to fight off his adversaries while Rollins looked on, ending the chaos when he disposed of Alexander and tackled Benjamin right through the ringside barricade.

The calamity allowed for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to make their presence felt by nailing Rollins with a double superkick, delivering a painful message ahead of Royal Rumble on behalf of Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the process.

You can watch WWE Raw every single week live over here in the UK on BT Sport.

