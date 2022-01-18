Brighton vs Chelsea Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A huge clash is approaching as Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea go head to head in the Premier League and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two sides have already met in this competition at Stamford Bridge, and the Seagulls managed to get a draw thanks to a last minute equaliser from Danny Welbeck.

With the fixtures becoming huge for both sides as they look to climb the table, getting a win with one of their games in hand would give them both a good morale boost, so there is a lot at stake.

Despite Chelsea losing recently to Manchester City, they have been on decent form in the last couple of weeks, so it will be very interesting to see the encounter between the south coast rivals.

Here is all you need to know about Brighton vs Chelsea:

Date & Time

Chelsea take on Brighton on Tuesday 17th January 2022 at the Amex stadium. The match will start at 8:00pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that Brighton vs Chelsea will be televised live on BT Sport 1. Coverage will start from 7:30pm.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £25.

Team News

Chelsea have no new injuries, and could see Andreas Christensen return if he has recovered from COVID-19.

Meanwhile Brighton could be boosted as Lewis Dunk should return, but Adam Lallana suffered a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace. They have five other players unavailable, including Yves Bissouma as the midfielder is at the African Cup of Nations.

Head to Head

The two sides have met nine times in the Premier League in the past. Chelsea have won six times, whilst Brighton have not won a single match. There have been three draws between the two sides.

Last Five Meetings:

28th September 2019: Chelsea 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

1st January 2020: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea

14th September 2020: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-3 Chelsea

20th April 2021: Chelsea 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

29th December 2021: Chelsea 1-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

Odds

The betting markets have Chelsea as the favourites, and expectedly so.

Brighton to win: 4/1

Draw: 5/2

Chelsea to win: 8/11

Prediction

This game was a very close contest earlier this season and Chelsea need to be at their best if they want to get the win. What we do know is that this game should be a really entertaining spectacle and there should be a fair few goals on the night.

Prediction: Brighton 1-3 Chelsea

