FIFA 22 Ultimate had a brand new FUT Heroes Promo released during the game's release and leaks have revealed a great Squad Building Challenge coming to the game in the near future.

Many in the gaming community love Squad Building Challenges as they are a fun way to unlock kits, packs and even special player cards.

Over the last few months we have seen every promo have players able to unlock via SBC's, and also the addition of Prime Icon SBC's. With at least 20-30 to complete, there is a lot for the FIFA community to do in the game alongside playing matches.

Those who love Squad Building Challenges will be over the moon to hear the latest news around this FUT Heroes SBC on its way to the game mode very soon.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Leaks Reveal Great FUT Heroes SBC is On its Way

For those who do not know about the FUT Heroes promo, it was one which involved retired players who perhaps were not legends of the game, but more cult heroes.

These latest leaks have surface on social media via reliable leaker Donk Trading. The account revealed on Twitter that the SBC would be one that might cost a fair bit and once completed you get to pick one FUT Heroes card out of three choices.

It is great that FIFA are giving you the choice of three instead of the usual one player pack as these packs typically saw players get either the lowest rated one or the cheapest ones.

All have had illustrious careers, and they were given FUT Heroes cards based on moments and specific goals/games in their career which were pivotal. Some of the players included are Diego Milito, Robbie Keane, Tim Cahill and Clint Dempsey.

These cards are great in Ultimate team and are all rated in the high 80's or above. They also link up to the league of the team they were playing for during their specific hero moment, and well as players who are the same nationality as them.

No doubt many in the FIFA Community will be wanting to complete this SBC.

