Fate/Grand Order Lady Reines Case Files Rerun: What is the End Date?

The Lady Reines Case Files Rerun recently started on the Japanese servers for Fate/Grand Order, but when does the event end in-game?

The rerun saw the arrival of new servant Hephaestion to the massively popular gacha title, as well as some other bonuses for characters.

There are a number of quests for players to compete and not a huge amount of time to do so in, so it's worth knowing how long you have to get these completed before time runs out!

Here's everything you need to know about the Lady Reines Case Files Rerun event in Fate/Grand Order and when it will be ending.

Lady Reines Case Files Rerun

The Lady Reines Case Files Rerun began on Wednesday January 12th 2022 at 18:00 JST and will be running until Wednesday February 2nd 2022 at 12:59 JST.

Here part of the Mission List for The Lady Reines Case Files Rerun, overall there are 100 missions to complete!

Clear Act 1 - Magus' Disciple: Reward - Golden Apple

Reward - Golden Apple Clear Act 2 - Searching for a Neverland's Denizen: Reward - 3x Quantum Piece

Reward - 3x Quantum Piece Clear Act 4 - Arbitration Invitation: Reward - 100x Mana Prism

Reward - 100x Mana Prism Clear Act 7 - A King's Memories: Reward - 5x Quantum Piece

Reward - 5x Quantum Piece Clear Stormy Ocean, Space Ship, White Wall and Red Bridge Paper Fragments Quests Unlocks Memories in Singularity VI Quest. (Component to Unlock Act 10 2/3 - Dark Ocean) : Reward - Summon Ticket

: Reward - Summon Ticket Clear Act 10 - The Fake Holy Lance (3/3) - Reward - 100x Mana Prism

- Reward - 100x Mana Prism Clear Act 11 - Towards the Extremities of Records and Memories: Reward - Summon Ticket

Reward - Summon Ticket Defeat 30 Machine-type Enemies (Unlocks Memories in Enma-Tei Free Quest) : Reward - 5x Shining Gem of Killing

: Reward - 5x Shining Gem of Killing Defeat 60 Machine-type Enemies (Unlock Memories in Singularity II Challenge Quest): Reward - 5x Dragon Fang

- 5x Dragon Fang Defeat 90 Machine-type Enemies: Reward - 5x Medal of Great Knight

Reward - 5x Medal of Great Knight Defeat 120 Machine-type Enemies: Reward - Status up Card

Reward - Status up Card Defeat 20 Spirit-type enemies: Reward - Add Cushion

Reward - Add Cushion Defeat 40 Spirit-type enemies: Reward - 5x Shining Gem of Killing

Reward - 5x Shining Gem of Killing Defeat 60 Spirit-type enemies: Reward - 5x Heart of a foreign god

Reward - 5x Heart of a foreign god Defeat 7 Antique Automata [Unlock Act 3]: Reward - 5x Shining Gem of Cavalry

[Unlock Act 3]: Reward - 5x Shining Gem of Cavalry Defeat 15 Antique Automata: 5x Magic Gem of Cavalry

5x Magic Gem of Cavalry Defeat 7 Masque Ghost: Reward - 5x Shining Archer

Reward - 5x Shining Archer Defeat 15 Masque Ghost: Reward - 5x Stinger of Certain Death

Reward - 5x Stinger of Certain Death Defeat 25 Masque Ghost: Reward - 5x Magic Archer

Reward - 5x Magic Archer Defeat 10 Masque Automata: Reward - 5x Dragon Fang

