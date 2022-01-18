Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo won two awards at The Best FIFA ceremony in Switzerland on Monday evening.

The Manchester United star was named in the in the FIFPRO Men's World11 for 2021.

He was also given the FIFA Special Award for breaking the men's all time goal scoring record.

Ronaldo broke the record in September 2021 when he passed Ali Daei's mark of 109 international goals. The Portuguese has since added five more goals to his tally.

He said, per Manchester Evening News: "It is a dream. First of all, I have to say thank you to my team-mates in the national team in the last 20 years that I used to play with. The record was 109, right? So six ahead. I am so proud. It is a special award from FIFA — an organisation I respect a lot.

"I love the game and have the passion. I want to continue. I hope to play maybe four or five years, it is all mental. If you treat your body good, when you need it, then it will give back."

Pele congratulated Ronaldo with a brilliant message on social media.

The legendary Brazilian wrote: "@cristiano, congratulations on the special tribute from FIFA. I'm looking forward to meeting you in person to give you my hug. I recorded this message with great care. See you soon! #TheBest"

Ronaldo then sent a brilliant reply to the 81-year-old.

Ronaldo replied: "When Pelé talks, the world listens. It’s impossible not to get emotional when such an amazing person shows all his respect and admiration towards me. An eternal hero, a myth for all generations and a true legend of sports.

"As he wisely said, we are all in the same team: the team of football!

"Thank you, Pelé! I hope I get to see you very soon, so that we can smile together and talk about this game that we love."

You love to see two of the best footballers of all-time showing such respect for each other.

