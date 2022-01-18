Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in April is a 'must win' fight, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Watford warrior was left looking rather sorry for himself after he lost his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles to the Ukrainian maestro at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September.

GIVEMESPORT recently revealed Matchroom boss Hearn is in talks with K2 chief Alexander Krassyuk over a rematch with Usyk.

After spending some time in the US and Dubai, AJ has been shopping abroad for new trainers like Eddy Reynoso, Virgil Hunter and Ronnie Shields, with Rob McCracken set to take the fall.

And as if, after losing almost every single round in their first fight, the job wasn't difficult enough, Matchroom boss Hearn has already piled the pressure on his main man.

That's because he may never get another chance to win the belts back ever again if he loses again.

Hearn told BBC Sport: "It's a must win for Anthony Joshua. I'd love to see him get victory on UK soil.

"April is the likely date for that. I feel it's a fight that will take place in the UK again. Spurs would be a great place to revisit. Wembley also.

"Once you start getting into April, early May the weather gets a bit better. We've had a number of international offers.

"I don't see this as a clear out, getting rid of everybody. I feel it's a tweak.

"He knows he must get this right. He's been doing the work behind the scenes making sure he builds the right environment and team."

Last week Derek Chisora told talkSPORT he expects Joshua to avenge his defeat.

However, Tyson Fury believes Joshua will get knocked out in his rematch against Usyk later this year, as he was quick to fire back at his fellow Brit.

In a video posted on Fury's social media pages, he said: "This is a message to Derek Chisora, I've just seen that you said you think AJ would blast me out. Never in a million years.

"If the biggest puncher in history couldn't blast me out and Wladimr Klitschko couldn't blast me out, a big old body builder can't blast me out my friend.

"So Del, he ain't got the bottle to fight Usyk again. Usyk will smash him next time, properly.

"Never mind beat him on points, he'll knock him out. But listen, it only takes one man like me.

"There's only ever been one man on these shores, and he's called the Gypsy King, AKA Tyson Fury."

