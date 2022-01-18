Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

McLaren are the third team to reveal their launch date for their 2022 car, with them set to unveil their challenger for the new Formula 1 season on February 11th.

There is a lot of hope and positivity about the Woking-based outfit's chances for the coming campaign, with them enjoying a pretty strong 2021 season.

They'll be disappointed, of course, that they could not beat old foes Ferrari to third place in the Constructors' standings with the Scuderia overhauling them thanks to a strong final third of the season but, even so, 2021 had lots to write home about for McLaren.

A win for Daniel Ricciardo at the Italian Grand Prix, which was a one-two result with Lando Norris in second place, was perhaps the highlight of the year, whilst Norris himself was arguably the standout driver of the season behind title challengers Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Indeed, there are lots of good things for the team to build upon for 2022, and there is a real optimism that the new rules being introduced to the sport will help the papaya-clad cars to climb even further up the field and challenge regularly for victories.

McLaren revealed the launch date on their social media feeds last night, whilst also revealing their Extreme E, IndyCar and Esports challengers will also be unveiled:

News Now - Sport News