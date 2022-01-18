Tottenham transfer news: Spurs in 'scary' situation over 'ridiculous' £55m international

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The situation of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has been described as 'quite scary' by Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Ndombele became the capital club's record signing when he arrived from Lyon for £55.45 million back in July 2019, but things have not gone to plan since then.

What is the latest news involving Ndombele?

In two-and-a-half years at Spurs, Ndombele has only started 46 Premier League games and has struggled for game time under new manager Antonio Conte.

Since the Italian tactician's arrival, the 25-year-old has featured from the off on just three occasions and has only seen out the full 90 minutes twice all campaign.

Despite former manager Jose Mourinho praising his talent and creativity, the now AS Roma boss also openly criticised Ndombele, questioning his commitment and ambition.

The two-time Champions League-winning coach claimed Ndombele ‘never reaches the limit of the effort’ following several underwhelming displays in the Tottenham engine room.

And that assessment was backed up by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, who labelled a particularly disappointing display against Burnley in 2020 a 'disgrace'.

Surprisingly, Mourinho has been linked with making a return for Ndombele in recent weeks as he looks for midfield reinforcement at the Stadio Olimpico.

What has Bridge said about Ndombele?

According to French outlet Telefoot (as relayed by the Daily Mail), the 58-year-old has personally contacted the seven-cap France international in an effort to persuade him to join the Serie A club.

And Bridge has claimed Ndombele's less than satisfactory situation is frightening, given the outlay of the north London outfit on his services.

He told GiveMeSport: “Quite scary really because this is Tottenham’s record signing, this is someone they spent a hell of a lot of money on.”

Should Tottenham sell Ndombele?

After splashing out a club-record fee on Ndombele, Tottenham's hierarchy and fans alike would surely have been expecting a bigger return from the creative talent.

In 91 appearances for Spurs, the frustrating figure has scored just 10 goals and has provided only nine further assists for his teammates, highlighting his struggles since arriving on English shores.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

At the halfway stage of the season, Ndombele has received a meagre WhoScored rating of just 6.46, the 18th-lowest in the Tottenham first-team squad.

The Frenchman has averaged just one shot, 0.4 key passes and 0.7 long balls per league game throughout 2021/22, placing him outside of the top six performers for each metric amongst his teammates.

Only time will tell if Ndombele can turn things around at Tottenham, but Conte and co. may be tempted to cut their losses if things don't improve soon.

