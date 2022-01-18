Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE cameras missed Edge's first Spear back after he came out of retirement in January 2020.

After close to nine years out, Edge returned to the ring at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, just shy of two years ago.

The moment produced one of the loudest reactions in recent memory, with many fans feeling as if Edge would simply never be cleared to return to the ring.

However, he's now back as a full-time wrestler, and Edge has now been one of WWE's most high-profile performers for the last two years.

While Edge's return was absolutely brilliant, it certainly wasn't perfect, but the fault of that lies with the WWE's production and camera teams.

As can be seen below, the WWE Network feed for the Royal Rumble in 2020 somehow missed Edge's first Spear back by panning to the crowd.

WWE clearly realised the error, as they edited the footage of Edge's first Spear when showing his return again in video packages the following night on WWE Raw.

WWE has also edited the footage on the WWE Network, so if you watch the show again, you'll see Edge's first Spear back.

WWE fans were understandably annoyed by what happened, but it wasn't just them, as some WWE talent expressed how they weren't happy with how things looked.

On the WWE watch along for the show, Xavier Woods couldn't hide his frustration with how the production team failed to show Edge's first Spear in nine years.

The same can be said for Dolph Ziggler, who was on the receiving end of Edge's first Spear after coming back.

Ziggler asked why anyone would decide to cut away from Edge as he was charging at Ziggler in the first few seconds of his in-ring return, later asking fans if they had footage of the Spear to share.

Edge is set to be in action at the WWE Royal Rumble on January 29, as he teams with Beth Phoenix to take on The Miz and Maryse.

You can watch WWE Royal Rumble live on January 29 in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

