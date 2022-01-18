Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 6 Soundtrack: What Songs Will Be Featured?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series is regarded as the greatest extreme sports franchise in history, largely in part to the epic soundtracks that appear in each game.

With that said, it is likely that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 6, when it is finally made official, will also have a curated list of bangers for players to listen to.

The franchise has helped to make the careers of a number of bands, including Goldfinger, who saw their ska-punk track Superman become the de facto sound of the THPS series.

Here's everything you need to know about the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 6 Soundtrack, and what songs could potentially be part of it.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 6 Soundtrack

Unfortunately, we do not currently know what tracks will be part of the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 6 Soundtrack, as the game itself has not yet officially been confirmed as in development.

Going by the history of the series, it is likely that we will again see a soundtrack full of classic and modern punk, hip-hop and rock songs.

As mentioned, Goldfinger was able to expand their fanbase massively due to the success of the very first THPS game, so whatever bands are included in a new Tony Hawk's game could benefit greatly.

Hopefully, we'll be able to see some more skatepunk greats on the soundtrack once again, with NOFX, Lagwagon, Millencolin and Bad Religion playing a huge part in the style of the series.

Jay Bentley, the bassist of Bad Religion, once discussed the importance and impact that the game had on the band and the scene overall.

“The game went hand in hand with a burgeoning lifestyle that was taking hold, with the advent of the X Games and the Warped Tour,” Bentley said to Thumbsticks.

“Bands like us were the soundtrack to this Southern California lifestyle. The impact of Pro Skater 2 just blew the roof off skate culture. We met a lot of people whose introduction to Bad Religion was from that game.

“My oldest son was 9 when it came out. He loved it. Played it religiously. I thought the game was fantastic. I wasn’t any good at it, but it was still cool. It led to us building a half pipe in the backyard for him to skate, and that’s all that matters.”

